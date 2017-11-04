"Connection and Support Can Get You Through the Hardest of Times, "Mandi Soto

”My life is pretty amazing, I'm so grateful for everything I have.” - Mandi Soto

Mandi Soto is a wife and a mother. She is also a 37-year old woman who is about to celebrate her 8th year of being cancer free! Mandi is a health and fitness enthusiast, who works at CycleBar. Mandi was diagnosed wiht Stage 1 breast cancer at 29 years old.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

MS: When I first heard the words "you have cancer", I remember thinking that I didn't know a fear like that even existed. I spent days crying; then I realized that I had one of two choices. I could continue to let the fear immobilize and consume me by feeling sorry for myself, or I could pick myself up and kick ass!

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

MS: After you are faced with your mortality, the little things don;t matter anymore. Your health, your family, and relationships are what matter, everything else is only background noise. I was able to learn at 29 years old, which most don't learn until the end of life, "don't sweat the small stuff". I was told I should freeze my eggs because the chemo I was going to be given would sterilize me. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to due to financial reasons, but here I am, eight years later expecting my second child! I have a beautiful two and a half year old daughter named Layla, and her baby sister, Sophia will be arriving in early December.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

MS: I wish I’d had more of an idea of where to go to for support from people in my age range. Even though I had a amazing support from my caretakers, I needed to talk to people who had been there, and really understood what I was going through. I searched online for support, and came across a movie called "Crazy Sexy Cancer" by Kris Carr. It was EXACTLY what I was looking for! She had an online forum for people going through treatment for all types of cancers, and I found one for young women with breast cancer. I finally was able to connect with others my age, and didn't feel alone anymore. I met so many amazing women. Connection and support are so important.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to yourself and your purpose?

MS: I realized that I had a choice on how I wanted my life's story to go, I was the author of it. I think too often we allow life to just "happen" to us. We may not be able to control what challenges life throws at us, but we sure as hell have the power to choose how we react to it. When you realize you actually have a choice, there is an incredible power in that.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

MS: I've recently began speaking about my personal experience. I share all aspects of my journey. I also talk about life after cancer, and how important it is to be proactive about your health.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

MS: I'd change people's perception of who it happens to. People seem to think it only happens to older women, or women with a family history. More and more younger women today are getting diagnosed with breast cancer. Also, most women that are diagnosed have no family history of the disease.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

MS: Because no one can give you that hope and strength like someone who's been there.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

MS: That you are not alone.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

MS: I've actually learned to appreciate it. I now know that through great challenge comes great change. It can shape you into a force to be reckoned with, if you allow it to!

MK: What one word defines you?

MS: Powerhouse.