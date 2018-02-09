Connie Chung Is 'Thrilled' That Matt Lauer And Charlie Rose Were Fired

Sexual Harassment 'Cheer Up Luv' Series

1 / 10

Jess

“I was walking home from work one day and I was on the phone, just about to cross the road. A guy stopped his car in the middle of the road and asked me to get in his car. I said no and tried to walk around it, so he drove his car to block my way. I tried to walk behind it but he did the same thing. He then shouted, 'Get in my car or I’ll run you over!' I then slammed my fists on the car bonnet and shouted at him, which I think shook him so it gave me some time to cross the road and run away.”

Eliza Hatch