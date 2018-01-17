Conspiracies About The President's Health Are Not Going To Help the #Resistance

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Yesterday, White House Dr. Ronny Jackson declared that he gave President Trump a physical and that the president is 6’3, 239 pounds, and is in “excellent health.” Dr. Jackson also administered a cognitive test, on which he said the president scored a 30 out of 30.

Almost immediately, the cries of lying and conspiracy began.

“Resistance” leader Steve Marmel put up pictures of athletes next to the president next to a tweet that read, “All of them have about the same height and weight, per the White House health report.Let me know when you've stopped laughing. I'll be here.#DaftTaft”

NBC’s Ken Dilanian, “Seeing a lot of skepticism over the idea that @realDonaldTrump weighs only 239 pounds. Would he step on a scale in public to prove it?”

Former U.S. Senate staffer John Aravosis, “The military doctor flat out lied.”

And of course, last but not least, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who essentially said the president is not in excellent health and has heart disease, despite never examining him.

Ok, then.

Dr. Jackson was President Obama’s doctor as well. He has an impeccable resume and reputation. Exactly what would he have to gain by lying? And what would his motivation for doing so be?

The people screaming from the rooftops about how it is impossible for the president to be 6’3 239 pounds while ripped athletes weigh around the same clearly do not understand biology.

For example, I have one friend who is 5’7 155 pounds and in outstanding shape. I have another who is 5’10 and would look borderline emaciated if he tried to weigh less than 200 pounds. It is called bone density.

Also, muscle and fat are completely different things. That’s why a chubby guy can weigh the same as a lean athlete. Muscle and fat do not weigh the same.

This whole topic is such an exercise in silliness that I almost feel bad talking about it, but I feel like I have to because of how many people are clinging to what they desperately want to believe in spite of reality.

The President does not have dementia. He is not at risk from poor health. These are facts as relayed to us by a well-trained and highly regarded professional in the medical field with absolutely no reason to lie.

As I mentioned yesterday when talking about the lunacy of blaming President Trump for the false alarm in Hawaii, tossing out nutty conspiracies and accusing a doctor with no motivation to lie of being paid off or some sort of administration shill does nothing but make you look ridiculous.

As somebody who supports the president, let me offer my #Resistance friends some free advice: Fight the man on his actions and stay away from this kind of incredulous nonsense. The more you embrace this conspiratorial garbage, the more you are just hurting your own cause. So do yourself a favor, stop being a Trump “girther” and worry about battling him on real issues like immigration and healthcare.