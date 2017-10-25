Black Women, Stress, and Therapy

"D, I need a title for this," I said on the phone to my best friend from college. She was keeping me company as I trudged through a final paper on Black women and stress. “If you had to describe your experience of stress as a Black woman in one sentence, what would you say?” She paused for a moment, “It consumes me every day.” I looked at the words after I typed them, the blinking cursor…Damn.

D and I began having more intentional conversations about our everyday experiences, about feeling and being consumed. It got me thinking about my other friends, mostly Black women. I find myself having the same conversation over and over again, “Girl I had no idea you were dealing with all that...we gotta check on each other, we gotta hold each other accountable.”

In the last six months, I’ve participated in book clubs conducted over the phone, committed to weekly text check-ins, and been active in a virtual Bible study, working through a sermon series on perseverance. In the last six months, I also started writing this paper. Being “consumed every day” is a perfect way to capture what Belgrave and Abrams (2016) reported in their paper on health disparities: African American women fare worse across almost every health indicator compared to women of other racial/ethnic groups (p.723). The research also suggests Black women aren’t seeking treatment. Now WAYMENT, we are consumed, but not seeking treatment? I felt confused and angry. How overwhelming it feels to attempt to search for and read research about you.

Yet, back into the literature I went; what I found was more confusing. “Black people ain’t gon’ go to no therapist,” seems to be the belief in the field, and dare I say among the Black community. I, too, grew up believing that therapy was for “crazy people,” and the way I heard that story, ”White people are crazy.” I know now, I was hearing was a conversation about access to and quality of care. Historically, mental health care has been inaccessible and lacking in quality for Black Americans, especially compared to White Americans; a variety of sociodemographic factors account for these disparities including geographic location, socioeconomic status, and gender. The 2015 Report on Health Disparities also paints a lackluster picture: quality and access to behavioral health care (yes mental health too!) has improved for White Americans, but care for Black Americans is the same (already poor) or worse.

This was starting to make more sense. If my mental health care options were crappy or unavailable, I probably wouldn't see a therapist either. I am fortunate, however, to have insurance that covers mental health and access to extremely well-trained clinicians at a highly reduced rate. Privilege check. So let’s assume for a moment that we can hold constant those sociodemographic characteristics impacting Black Americans access to and quality of mental health care. What then does the literature say about their attitudes towards treatment seeking? Well, compared to White Americans, Black Americans are more willing to seek mental health treatment and less likely to feel embarrassed about it (Shim et al., 2009).

Maybe this is just a myth, circulating like the latest gossip at church on Sunday. Black Americans are actually going to therapy, right? Well, not exactly. Black Americans are seeking treatment, but they are not visiting mental health professionals. PAUSE. What’s a mental health professional? I guess that depends on how you define “professional”, and y'all do not want to get me on my soapbox, another paper, another time. For the sake of clarification, mental health professionals as we refer to them are trained and licensed clinicians like clinical social workers (LSCW), counselors and therapists (LPC or LMHC), or psychologists (PhD. or Psy.D). It’s not a myth y’all, “Black people AIN’T, going to no therapist.” But if you have access to quality mental health care, (i.e. licensed therapists) why wouldn’t you go?

Heaven forbid you've read this far and think I’m gon’ give you an answer—I’m not. This is a conversation. Updating D on what I found, she said, “Girl, trust is really the thing here for me. Think about the irony in being told that you will be penalized for not obtaining FREE healthcare and you STILL won’t sign up? If we can’t get Black people signed up for Obamacare, how we gon’ get them signed up for mental health. That kinda mistrust is deep.”

“If you don’t have trust you don’t have anything.” It sounds cliché, but at least in the world of mental health, it means a whole lot. Research suggests that Black American clients report mistrust of mental health professionals (i.e. licensed therapists). Discrimination! No...more like justified anxiety. Wait wait wait, anxiety? Anxiety is a reaction to stress. Hmmm, somehow I was back at the beginning; I needed some help.

I started dialoguing with a colleague, Aaron, about the impacts of stress on treatment seeking. He asked, “What do you think might be happening for Black women when they seek treatment?” Challenging me to think about the nuances involved in moving from willingness to action, I said, “maybe they’re feeling stressed when they’re going to therapy?”

Like, another clinician questions if a Black female client is “really depressed,” even though the symptoms she reported suggest that she is because her academic achievement is “high.” Y’ALL When I asked this client about managing depression and daily functioning she said to me, “I mean I still have shit to do.” #OneMoreTimeForTheBackRow. I don’t know a Black woman that doesn’t feel that way, and failing to recognize the complexity of her pain, invalidates her suffering. D said to me, “Not many Black women get to experience the focus being on them, like listening to them, even for just 50 minutes.”

What could be stressful about going to a little room and having a 50-minute conversation with someone paid to listen to you? Well, it depends on different things, like what it takes for you to get there. Recalling her negative experiences with clerical staff D said, “They treat you by how you look to them...there’s a lot that I don't know and people aren't always nice when you're trying to get information.” How we are treated when trying to learn about the mental health care options available to us impacts our willingness to go back.

I listened to a friend vent the other day about being microaggressed during her therapy session, "Every time I started to get emotional she would just bring it back to the money…” My friend was attempting to learn about affordable options for therapy and, she had stuff to talk about, things she needed to get off her chest that day. She said to me, “I felt like she [her White therapist] was trying to say I was just another Black person tryna use the system...girl I started to get tense, I could feel it in my neck." Yep. I bet you could girl, I’ve felt it before too. Having made the decision to return for another session, I encouraged her to address the previous microaggression, “She needs to know how you felt in that space.”

Still puzzled, I decided to learn more about how the brain and body respond to stress. Aaron suggested a book, Robert Sapolsky’s Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers, (get the book, you’ll thank us later). Sapolsky (2004) breaks it down like this: zebras don’t get ulcers because psychological distress is unique to humans. Basically, we worry. We don’t have to be faced with a saber-tooth tiger or an overtly racist comment to activate our stress response (see microaggression examples above). In fact, the mere anticipation of a threat, for instance, fear of being stereotyped, can activate our stress response (Johnson & Anderson, 2014).

So you’re telling me that even being worried my therapist might say something to invalidate my experience or judge me, as a Black woman, is enough to trigger my brain that there is probably a saber-tooth tiger trying to eat me? THAT is exactly what I’m proposing might be happening. Designed to protect us (i.e. fight, flight, or freeze), our bodies and brains are smart…they’re also really complicated. Our brains are skilled at communicating messages to our bodies (like activating the stress response), but messages are often dependent on what we’ve learned is threatening.

As a Black woman, if you’ve ever felt stressed when trying to tell another person your experience because you don’t know if that person will actually listen to you, even a therapist, you are not alone. Our invisibility is palpable.

It’s hard to have faith in people, in an institution that so often disregards your pain and suffering, your talents and abilities; your humanity. I’m a Black woman training to be a mental health professional and I know that feeling—it consumes me every day. I’m not asking you to trust the system, I know that the people who created it have never centered our experiences and continue to systematically oppress. I’m not asking you to trust mental health care professionals. I know most of them are White, I know they work for the system that you don’t trust, I know that they are strangers. When I talk about faith, I’m talking about us, Black women, trusting each other.

We were juniors in college and I was definitely depressed, I’m talking Clinically Depressed. After reluctantly scheduling an appointment at our counseling center, I spoke with D about the clinician I had been matched with—I knew she was White and I knew I was worried. D said to me, “I’ve seen her, I think you’ll be okay.” There is nothing like some reassurance, another Black woman pushing you forward because she’s standing behind you saying, “Walk, I think you’ll be okay.”

I told you I didn’t have any answers, but I do want to start a conversation. “D, is that enough?” I asked nervously. She clapped back so strong, “Black women are always told what we cannot do. It’s a sermon preached to us for our entire lives—all of the policing—but when have we had the opportunity to be laced with some information and make our own decisions? That’s empowerment.” There it was again, her reassurance; giving me permission to write through my anxiety about my experience as a Black woman not being enough, it consumes me every day. You are NOT alone, and I’m asking Black women to share their experiences of mental health with each other, “This is why community, this is why therapy, this is why we need each other and to tell these stories.” ... This is a much-needed dialogue.

