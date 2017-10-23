Contacts vs Glasses: Which should You Choose?

If you need to wear corrective lenses for your vision, you have two options, glasses or contact lenses. In most cases, personal preference will decide which is going to be best for you. Such things as budget, comfort, convenience, aesthetics, and your lifestyle will all factor in to your decision as to whether you will choose contacts or glasses. Today we are going to look at the pros and cons of both glasses and contact lenses, so you can make the best decision about the type of corrective lenses that are going to best suit your needs.
Glasses Pros and Cons
Pros
- Dry Eyes – If you have dry eyes, or if your eyes are sensitive, you may find that glasses are better, because there is no chance of irritation.
- Budget – In most cases, you are going to spend less money on a pair of glasses than you will on contact lenses, especially if you use disposable lenses.
- Fashion – Many people prefer to wear glasses simply because they are so stylish. There are many different frame styles, and you can really make a statement with the right pair of glasses.
- Eye Protection – When you wear glasses, you have a bit of protection from wind, dust, debris, etc. so you won’t end up with a lot of eye irritation.
- Infections – You don’t need to touch your eyes when you wear glasses, so there is less risk of getting an eye infection.
Cons
- Comfort – Not all eyeglasses are comfortable, and they often put a lot of pressure on the bridge of your nose, as well as behind your ears.
- Weather – When you are out in the rain or snow, you are going to have spots all over your glasses, making it difficult to see. When you come inside, they will fog up.
- Peripheral Vision – Because of how glasses sit, they can often distort the peripheral vision, and it can be difficult to focus on objects when you first start wearing them or get a new prescription.
- Appearance – Some people just don’t like the way they look when they have glasses on, because they tend to hide their best features.
Contact Lenses Pros and Cons
Pros
- Field of View – “Because contacts form to the shape of your eye, you get a better field of view with fewer vision distortions,” says Dr. Saba Khodadadian from Manhattan Eye Specialists.
- Sports – You don’t have to worry about having your glasses breaking when you are playing sports when you wear contact lenses.
- Fashion – No matter what you are wearing, you don’t have to worry about contact lenses clashing with your outfits.
- Weather – Unlike glasses, when you come inside from the cold, your contact lenses aren’t going to fog up, and they won’t get spotted with rain and snow when you are out.
- Colors – You can instantly change your eye color with a pair of contact lenses. Many people keep lenses in a variety of colors to suit their various moods and wardrobe choices.
Cons
- Application – Many people have difficulties putting their contact lenses in. Most of the time it just takes a bit of practice, but some people never adapt to it.
- Oxygen – When you wear contacts, your eyes don’t always get as much oxygen as they need, because the lens blocks it, and this can lead to dry eye syndrome.
- Computers – It may be better to wear glasses when working at a computer, as contacts can lead to symptoms of computer vision syndrome.
- Lens Care – Contact lenses require a lot more care than glasses. You need to properly clean the lenses each day (or use disposable lenses), which can be a big commitment for some.
