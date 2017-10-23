Contacts vs Glasses: Which should You Choose?

If you need to wear corrective lenses for your vision, you have two options, glasses or contact lenses. In most cases, personal preference will decide which is going to be best for you. Such things as budget, comfort, convenience, aesthetics, and your lifestyle will all factor in to your decision as to whether you will choose contacts or glasses. Today we are going to look at the pros and cons of both glasses and contact lenses, so you can make the best decision about the type of corrective lenses that are going to best suit your needs.