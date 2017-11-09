ConvertKit CEO Spills The Beans On How He Bootstrapped His Way to Over $8M In Revenue

Nathan Barry is the Founder & CEO of ConvertKit. He bootstrapped his company to 8-Million dollars in four years — with the company now generating more than $700,000 a month in revenue. In previous careers Nathan has been a designer, author, and blogger. After learning the power of email marketing, Nathan gave up a successful blogging career to build ConvertKit from the ground up.

Nathan sat down with i am a brand® CEO, Jamilah Corbitt, to spill the beans on how to build and nurture an audience of buyers.

Here are four key points from the discussion.

Double Down and Go All In

When Nathan initially launched ConvertKit, he treated it as a side project. As a result, the company became stagnant and started losing revenue. Upon reflection, Nathan realized he wasn’t giving ConvertKit his best effort, and made the conscious decision to double down and go all in. As a result, the company’s profit skyrocketed.

Teach Everything You Know

Intentionally show people how to get the results you’ve achieved. “Along the way, I’m just teaching people everything I know and showing them the journey,” says Nathan. Sharing your knowledge intertwined with your story, is one of the key tips for building a loyal community of buyers.

Create Everyday

This means showing up consistently and making progress. Small steps daily equate to quantum leaps over time. Nathan has created wildly successful products because he’s committed to spending more time creating, than he does consuming.

Work In Public

According to Nathan there’s always a messy, yet interesting story behind the scenes. People are fascinated with witnessing the behind-the-scenes process, so show them what you’re working on. ConvertKit is totally public with all of their numbers, so customers can follow the journey. People are more likely to buy if they can relate to you.

Watch the conversation between Nathan and Jamilah in its entirety below.

Spilling The Beans is a live show on Facebook where some of the hottest entrepreneurs and marketers in the industry spill the beans on how they’ve built their success, and share practical tips you can start applying immediately. Don’t miss the conversation! Sign up to participate in the next episode and ask your questions live.