Kellyanne Conway Is Biggest White House Leaker, Says Author Of New Book

The author of the latest book on Donald Trump’s White House claims that the president’s counselor Kellyanne Conway leaks more information to the media than anyone else in the administration.

“If you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” author Ronald Kessler told Jake Tapper Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Kessler, who once worked for The Washington Post, said Conway was unguarded in her criticisms of her colleagues when she spoke to him while he was researching his book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” due out on Tuesday.

Conway said some of the “most mean, cutting and obviously untrue” things about former chief of staff Reince Priebus, Kessler told Tapper. She also “lit into” first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, for leaking information about ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Also, aides told Kessler that they saw texts from Conway to members of the media “dissing her colleagues” and “leaking material,” he said.

Kessler also revealed that Trump understands that his daughter and Kushner are “problems,” and that their inexperience led them to press the president into some of the most dangerous moves of his presidency, such as the “disastrous” firing of former FBI director James Comey.

“In the end, Jared and Ivanka would push the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump’s presidency ... they had no understanding of the basic fundamentals of how government works ... most of all, they had no understanding of the political consequences of their actions,” Kessler wrote in his book.

Trump is unlikely to force the problematic couple out of his administration because they’re family, said Kessler.

The book is expected to present a dramatically different view from Michael Wolff’s explosive White House revelations in his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”