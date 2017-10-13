Cookbook Review: The Great American Burger Book

How do you cook your hamburgers? Barbeque? Pan fry? When was the last time you steamed them?

When was the last time you poached them in onion flavored water?

People do that, you know. They steam in Connecticut and poach in Wisconsin — is that the secret to Aaron Rogers?

Burgers can be smoked: Texas. They can be topped with, not lettuce or tomato, but crushed peanuts mixed with Miracle Whip: Montana. Or, heck, you can deep-fry them: Tennessee.

Those are the ideas presented in The Great American Burger Book. George Motz, author of Hamburger America, takes you on a tour of very regional, very special burger ideas.

Not every state makes the cut here. Nothing from my native Oregon or Arizona. But New Mexico has two entries and Texas six. There is the Cuban Frita from Florida and the Pimento Cheeseburger from South Carolina.

Perhaps most strangely, there is The Olive Burger from Michigan. No, that’s not a result of recent immigration to Detroit. There is a history olive burgers dating to the 1930s. Why? Well, someone like olives.

Each of the burgers here is explained in juicy detail. You get info on any special equipment, the techniques for prepping and then cooking, and the architectural details of final assembly.

The Great American Burger Book is enchanting, a little strange at times to be sure, but certain to catch your attention. Somewhere here, somewhere, there is at least one of those “I gotta try this” recipes. One that will you have you searching for olives, perhaps?

This is a most clever book filled with ideas certain to end any burger boredom!