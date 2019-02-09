ENTERTAINMENT

Cookie Monster's Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' Is The Sweetest Thing On The Internet Right Now

The "Sesame Street" favorite spilled the beans on internet cookies, rent and Kermit in the cute online Q&A.

We’ll tell you how to get, how to get to the sweetest thing on the internet right now.

Just check out the Cookie Monster’s adorable AMA (Ask Me Anything) question and answer session on Reddit. It’s nom, nom, nom.

The “Sesame Street” character this week answered fans’ queries to raise awareness and money for the Yellow Feather Fund, which helps vulnerable children.

Find out what the children’s TV icon really thinks of internet cookies, duets and Kermit the frog in the cutest selection of responses below.

How big is your cookie collection?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

What’s the best way to get crumbs out of your fur?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

My 7-year-old daughter is about to start selling cookies for Girl Scouts. Do you have any advice for her?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

Who would you most like to sing a “C is for Cookie” duet with?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

Do you like Kermit the frog?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

What is the optimum number of chocolate chips per cookie?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

We know cookies are your favorite food. What is your second favorite food?

 

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".
Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".
Comment from discussion Rhysieroni's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".
Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

If you were a cookie what kind of cookie would you be?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

My son is your biggest fan in the world. His name is Nico and he’s almost 2. Any words of advice for him???

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".
Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

Is there a cookie you will not eat?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

What do you think of internet cookies?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

How’s the rent on Sesame Street?

Comment from discussion Me_CookieMonster's comment from discussion "Me COOKIE MONSTER. Me want you to come visit me on Sesame Street! Me will bring da COOKIES! AMA.".

Check out the rest of the AMA here.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Reddit Sesame Street Cookie Monster Kermit The Frog Http Cookie
CONVERSATIONS