07/11/2018 05:48 am ET

9 Cool Clothing Brands You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram

As annoying as ads are, they can lead you to some pretty great products.
headshot
By Julia Brucculieri

Raise your hand if you’ve been targeted by those (often annoying) sponsored ads on Instagram

Us too. Most of the time, we just scroll right past them. But we hate to admit that as irritating as those ads can be, sometimes they actually do show us things we’re interested in, such as new clothing brands. It makes sense: As fashion folks, we’re always searching online for new labels and designers and, as a result, the ads we see are tailored to those interests. 

For a brand to catch our eye through an ad or suggested post, though, it must be doing something right. 

Below, we’ve compiled a list of nine clothing brands that we’ve noticed flooding our feeds:  

  • Vanessa Mooney
    Vanessa Mooney is for all the "cool girls and sweet lovers" out there. The brand, which was founded in 2009, may be known for its jewelry, but it also offers a collection of vintage-inspired closet staples that are made in Los Angeles using recycled fabric.

    All of the clothing pieces, including the flirty 19th-century corset-inspired Elisabeth dress (seen in the picture above) are under $200, which is pretty great considering they're made in America.
  • Elliette

    A post shared by elliette (@elliette_) on

    As its Instagram account says, Elliette is "for the girl who loves to get dressed and gets dressed to have fun." The brand aims to provide travel-friendly resort wear that can be worn year-round, as opposed to being tossed or tucked away after one season. The clothes are mostly splurge items, with dresses in the $400 to $600 range, while the Jaxson skirt and Lou top pictured above will cost a total of $650. All of the pieces are made in Los Angeles. 
  • Dstld

    A post shared by DSTLD (@dstld) on

    Like millennial favorite Everlane, Dstld is a direct-to-consumer brand focused on delivering modern basics that weren't produced in sweatshops and that come at fair prices. What makes them different is the fact that everything they offer is black, white or gray -- perfect for anyone who loves a good monochromatic Instagram feed. As for prices, most pieces are under $100, with jeans ranging from $85 to $95 and tees selling for $25. 

    You can get the look from the photo above with this denim jacket and these jeans
  • Modern Citizen
    Co-founded by Gap alums Jess Lee and Lizzie Agnew, Modern Citizen is a self-proclaimed "brand and destination for the modern woman." You can get essentials like a little black dress or a basic T-shirt or, if you're feeling a little more luxe, a cashmere sweater (seen in the picture above, paired with the Robyn pleated skirt) that won't cost you an arm and a leg. 
  • Storets

    A post shared by storets (@storets) on

    If you're looking for trendier options, Storets might be for you. The brand offers stylish pieces -- from both in-house designers and carefully selected outside labels -- that won't hurt your bank account. There are plenty of options under $75, like the off-the-shoulder top and plaid skirt pictured above. If you shop at ASOS or Lulu's, you'll probably like Storets. 
  • Rue Stiic

    A post shared by Rue Stiic (@rue_stiic) on

    Rue Stiic was founded in 2013 by designer Jillian Beed. She uses inspiration from her travels in Bali, California, Europe and Australia to create her easy, breezy boho pieces, which will cost you anywhere in the $150 to $200 range. As stated on the brand's website, everything is handmade in Bali, including the Serrano shirt pictured above.
  • Paloma Wool

    A post shared by paloma wool (@palomawool) on

    Barcelona-based Paloma Wool isn't your typical clothing brand. Instead, as it says on the website, it's a project "about getting dressed and about space or ideas that are created around the act of getting dressed." 

    Paloma Wool offers T-shirts and easy-to-wear linen dresses and sets that are perfect for the summer heat. Prices are in line with most of the other brands on this list -- about $110 for a wrap skirt and $88 for a top -- and all pieces are made in Barcelona. 

    Pictured above are the Guido pants, Giulia top and Doricati linen shirt.
  • Kitri

    A post shared by KITRI (@kitristudio) on

    Kitri Studio is a London-based brand that aims to provide customers with well-made and distinctive designs that aren't too hard on the wallet. Like both Everlane and Dstld, it's a direct-to-consumer brand. However, Kitri offers new arrivals weekly and produces designs in limited runs to make them feel extra special.

    You can expect to find feminine dresses (like the Ophelia maxi, pictured above) in bold colors and prints (ranging from $125 to about $215), as well as graphic tees ($60 to $75) and skirts and trousers (under $150).
  • J.O.A.
    Los Angeles-based J.O.A. (which stands for Just One Answer) was launched in 2013 with a focus on creating and sourcing styles that are on trend. You'll find plenty of dresses for under $100. And you can purchase matching separates, like the pants and top pictured above, for about $150. 

