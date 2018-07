9 Cool Clothing Brands You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram

Barcelona-based Paloma Wool isn't your typical clothing brand. Instead, as it says on the website, it's a project "about getting dressed and about space or ideas that are created around the act of getting dressed."Paloma Wool offers T-shirts and easy-to-wear linen dresses and sets that are perfect for the summer heat. Prices are in line with most of the other brands on this list -- about $110 for a wrap skirt and $88 for a top -- and all pieces are made in Barcelona.Pictured above are the Guido pants Giulia top and Doricati linen shirt