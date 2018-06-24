Cops Interrupt The Live BET Awards Pre-Show And People Are Shook

During the 2018 BET Awards pre-show in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a member of the security team for the red carpet interrupted the live broadcast and sent viewers into a tizzy.
Amid a pre-show interview with hosts Terrence J and Cassie, an unknown member of the security team completely blocked the camera while telling people to move and that they were “done.”
“Excuse me, sir, you know we’re live on TV,” Terrence J said.
The entire exchange gets even weirder when Cassie randomly says that her father is a firefighter. You can watch the insanity unfold below:
BET did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment about what actually happened, but Twitter had all the comments.
