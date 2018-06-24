Cops Interrupt The Live BET Awards Pre-Show And People Are Shook

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Terrence J and Cassie, hosts of the BET Awards pre-show.

During the 2018 BET Awards pre-show in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, a member of the security team for the red carpet interrupted the live broadcast and sent viewers into a tizzy.

Amid a pre-show interview with hosts Terrence J and Cassie, an unknown member of the security team completely blocked the camera while telling people to move and that they were “done.”

“Excuse me, sir, you know we’re live on TV,” Terrence J said.

The entire exchange gets even weirder when Cassie randomly says that her father is a firefighter. You can watch the insanity unfold below:

BET did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment about what actually happened, but Twitter had all the comments.

I thought that cop was joking wow #BETAwards he was like back up ☠ 💀 ⚰ Terrence J was like dude we LIVE pic.twitter.com/wDXAPAWteD — Nov ☠ (@NOVIMBA) June 24, 2018

Well, that interview was a fail. The cop stepped in front of the camera like: #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DDRZwo0gGw — Hi, I’m Juu! 👋🏽 (@JulianDionG) June 24, 2018

Did the cop really just get on Live TV..#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/U0SIlXLl1M — The other one (@LetAnthonyRock) June 24, 2018

The cops are yelling at the red carpet hosts on live tv omg #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/4MN6wRSF0K — KP 🧙🏾‍♂️🐑 (@kaypeaux) June 24, 2018

we ... we just saw a live shot shut down by the cops. the post debra lee BET awards are amazing. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) June 24, 2018

Wait is this real? Did the cops just shut down BET’s red carpet? Lmaoooooo #BETAwards — White-adjacent Wilma. (@thewayoftheid) June 24, 2018