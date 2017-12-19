HUFFPOST FINDS
12/19/2017 04:19 pm ET

Corduroy Pants Are The 2018 Trend That's Cozy And Affordable

The '70s called.
By Amanda Pena

Distressed jeans and slim skinnies don’t really make the cut during winter’s chill. (Have you ever tried layering thermal tights under skinnies? Godspeed.) That’s why we were more than thrilled when the trend experts at Pinterest told us that cozy corduroy is making a comeback

If you’re interested in throwing it back while keeping it trendy, corduroy is the look you’ve been waiting for.  Below, check out 10 affordable corduroy pants you need this winter:

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Sports Shoppable
Corduroy Pants Are The 2018 Trend That's Cozy And Affordable
CONVERSATIONS