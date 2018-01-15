Corey Campbell: 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Acting!

I had the pleasure of interviewing Corey Campbell (@comedy produced several million impressions online, making him one of the most successful millennial influencers on social media) and one of the few truly independent music artists. Here are the excerpts.

What is your "backstory"?

Movies transcend human emotion and as long as I can remember I have been amazed by how great actors can jump out of the screen and touch you actors such as Tom Hanks Leonardo DiCaprio and will smith all inspire me to impact in touch peoples lives in ways that cannot be measured. Growing up my father owned a large library of movies because his older brother had a video DVD rental store, so we always had access to the latest films, from this I learned at a very early age that I wanted to pursue film. My career started when I started posting original Instagram viral content getting millions of impressions which is why I go by the name of “Comedy”, after gaining traction from my viral videos Corey I am attempting to pivot into the world of music.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting/directing/performing career?

While shooting a short film for my school project, as I was impersonating a police officer – the real police and law-enforcement stop me for they thought that I was attempting to impersonate an officer, so that was awkward. Also, one time I auditioned for a short film they asked me to imitate animal noises to see how good my acting was and I thought that was pretty weird so drew me back from wanting to be in the film.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on my first independent studio debut music production piece that will be released summer of 2018; I Get inspiration from RNb greats like Usher and Chris Brown. Also, I want to have an impact in fashion because I believe that the way a person dresses express the way a person thinks or feels to an extent. Therefore, I'm planning on starting my designer shoe ware that would be at a reasonable cost to buyers with some of the most thought out technology in design.

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

The most famous person I recently interacted with was Antonio Brown, a famous football player who told me that the sky's the limit and you write your destiny. Also, I don’t pay much attention to famous people like that because I know that one day I will be famous and that's all that matters.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Kobe Bryant is the most influential person to me because of his sheer will win, and he embodied that from day one in his career night and night out he worked harder than any athlete of his time, and consequently he impacted me the most in my work ethic

What advice would you give to someone considering a career in Hollywood?

Don’t listen to what anybody has to say forge your path and write your success, people are always going to find a way to bring you down and find a way to benefit themselves and take value away from you, but that should never stop you from who you are and what you want to become. Also, most people only need you for what you have to offer and when it comes to you needing something they disappear after milking you for all your success.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have brought plenty of goodness to the world and my fans when I use to post content on my Instagram page that made them not only laugh but also think about important moral issues that everybody goes through and thinks about. I volunteer at the local soup kitchen two Sundays every month, and I also coordinate blood drives with my local religious community.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish that somebody told me, Nobody is going to help you believe in yourself even if no one else does, you need to be crazy and obsessed to succeed, emotional intelligence is the most important attribute in business, and never take your work home

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.