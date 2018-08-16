Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, claims his old boss is just a regular guy.

When he was asked for examples during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast roundtable, Lewandowski came up with one: Trump once drove his Rolls-Royce all by himself.

According to The New York Times, Lewandowski said:

“I remember he was driving his Rolls-Royce from New York City one day up to the golf course in Bedminster. And guess what happened, right? When you’re in New York and you’re on your telephone, you’re driving your Rolls-Royce up to New Jersey, you get stopped. Right? And so I remember, he’s like: ‘Corey, I’m going to let you go. I just got pulled over.’”

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters This image shows (from left) White House advisers Sebastian Gorka and Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucciormer and Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. All of them have since left the Trump administration.

Asked for more evidence of the president’s “every man” lifestyle, Lewandowski talked about the time Trump picked up a dinner tab for a party of five.

“And the bill came and he took out his American Express card, which I thought was pretty cool,” Lewandowski said. “He took out his gold ― his platinum ― American Express card and he paid the bill.”

The Platinum Card has an annual fee of $550.

Lewandowski did offer one somewhat more relatable anecdote.