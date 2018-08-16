Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, claims his old boss is just a regular guy.
When he was asked for examples during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast roundtable, Lewandowski came up with one: Trump once drove his Rolls-Royce all by himself.
According to The New York Times, Lewandowski said:
“I remember he was driving his Rolls-Royce from New York City one day up to the golf course in Bedminster. And guess what happened, right? When you’re in New York and you’re on your telephone, you’re driving your Rolls-Royce up to New Jersey, you get stopped. Right? And so I remember, he’s like: ‘Corey, I’m going to let you go. I just got pulled over.’”
Asked for more evidence of the president’s “every man” lifestyle, Lewandowski talked about the time Trump picked up a dinner tab for a party of five.
“And the bill came and he took out his American Express card, which I thought was pretty cool,” Lewandowski said. “He took out his gold ― his platinum ― American Express card and he paid the bill.”
The Platinum Card has an annual fee of $550.
Lewandowski did offer one somewhat more relatable anecdote.
“I think the misperception of Donald Trump is he has no understanding what things cost, and it’s absolutely not the case,” he said, per the Washington Post. “He was so engaged in things. When we would go to a McDonald’s or a fast-food place on the campaign trail, he would know what it would cost because he would take out the cash and he would pay for it.”
Trump fired Lewandowski in the middle of the 2016 campaign after a number of controversies, including accusations that he assaulted a journalist. Lewandowski was charged with battery, but not prosecuted. He was later replaced by Paul Manafort ― who is currently on trial for tax and bank fraud.