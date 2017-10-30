Virginia GOP Candidate Calls Democrats 'Criminals, Communists, Crackheads'

Politics is getting ugly in the Virginia senate race.

On Sunday night, Trump-style populist Corey Stewart blasted Democrats, saying every one of them fits into one of four basic categories: “Criminals, communists, crackheads and weirdos.”

Stewart then lashed out at Danica Roem, a Democratic transgender candidate for the House, whom he referred to as a “weirdo.” In remarks reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Stewart said Roem wants to “teach ‘transgenderism’ in kindergarten — kindergartners! Folks, this is what’s coming. This is the war on our culture.”

He also called Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat up for re-election, a “schmuck” and a “scumbag.”

Stewart made these comments at a Bikers for Trump rally as part of an effort to get out the vote and support the ticket for the Virginia governor’s race on Nov. 7. He lost the primary in June to GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie and is now running for the state’s Senate seat.

Gillespie is trying to present himself as a moderate without alienating the extreme right wing or President Donald Trump. Gillespie did not appear at the rally; he was campaigning elsewhere in the state. However, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Jill Holtzman Vogel, did participate.

Like Trump, Stewart has railed against the removal of Confederate monuments. He complained that Washington, D.C., was considering a statue to honor the late mayor Marion Barry, who was once arrested on cocaine charges.

“So that’s who the Democrats honor: crackheads,” Stewart told the crowd in an auditorium that was decorated with signs saying “Hillary Clinton for prison in 2018.”

“Who do we honor?” Stewart asked. “Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart, James Madison, George Washington ― all the great heroes. The weirdos are taking down those monuments.”

Before we know it the #ViolentLeft will ban the names "Robert" and "Lee".#Antifa and #BLM will punch anyone with those names. — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) August 19, 2017