Republican Lawmakers Aim To Unilaterally Alter U.S. Commitments Under The Iran Deal

WASHINGTON ― Two Republican senators are drafting legislation that would unilaterally redefine U.S. commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement negotiated in 2015 between Iran, the U.S. and five other countries.

Under the terms of the nuclear accord, the U.S. and other countries have been providing sweeping sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for Iran significantly downsizing its nuclear program and giving international inspectors broad access to its nuclear sites. Some of the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program expire ― or “sunset” ― after 10 to 15 years.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) are working to modify an existing law so that the U.S. would automatically reimpose sanctions if Iran’s nuclear program approaches a point in which it could acquire a nuclear weapon in less than a year.

A fact sheet that outlined the envisioned legislation did not specify which sanctions would be reimposed. The Corker-Cotton legislation would also get rid of sunset provisions as they apply to U.S. sanctions relief. This would mean that the U.S. would sanction Iran for increasing the number of centrifuges it has spinning or the amount of low-enriched uranium it produces ― actions that Iran would otherwise be allowed to undertake in 10 to 15 years under the current agreement.

The proposed legislation appears to be coordinated with the White House. This afternoon, President Donald Trump is expected to decertify the Iran deal and ask lawmakers to amend existing laws so that U.S. sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal will automatically be reimposed if Iran takes certain steps related to its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

The proposed legislation would “unilaterally change the terms of the nuclear deal,” Colin Kahl, a former deputy assistant to President Barack Obama, tweeted on Friday.

Iran ― and possibly U.S. European allies who helped negotiate the deal ― would likely see this legislation as a U.S. violation of the international nuclear agreement.

Because the U.S. still has a primary embargo against Iran, it would likely reimpose secondary sanctions that penalize other countries for doing business with the country.

The fact sheet circulated by Corker and Cotton argued that the legislation would not conflict with the Iran deal. “Instead, it would set conditions that halt Iran’s nuclear program and provide a window of time for firm diplomacy and pressure to work,” the fact sheet read.

Corker, who opposed implementing the nuclear accord in 2015, has since expressed hesitation about killing the deal outright. But Cotton, one of the most hawkish members of Congress, has been open about his desire to scrap the agreement ― and has even advocated regime change in Tehran.

If the legislation is passed through regular order, it would need 60 votes to clear the Senate, meaning it would require bipartisan support. So far, no Democrat has endorsed the Corker-Cotton plan.