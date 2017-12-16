Texas Senator Challenges Legitimacy Of Mueller Probe As Push For Firing Continues

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) slammed former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in a tweet, and indicated that special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings on possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign will only be “legitimate” if Republicans like his findings.

The outburst began late Friday after Holder tweeted: “Speaking on behalf of the vast majority of the American people, Republicans in Congress be forewarned: any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated. These are BS attacks on him/his staff that are blatantly political-designed to hide the real wrongdoing. Country not party.”

Holder was apparently referring to the GOP’s mounting calls to oust Mueller amid complaints that the former FBI director’s investigation has been biased against the Trump administration. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) has said that the latest rumors indicate that President Donald Trump was preparing to fire Mueller — possibly before Christmas — as the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia inches closer to the president’s associates.

Cornyn shot back that Holder does not speak for the majority of Americans.

When Washington Post reporter Greg Sargeant asked Cornyn on Twitter if he would accept Mueller’s findings as legitimate, Cornyn responded: “Makes sense to see what they are first.”

In a May statement, after Mueller was appointed special counsel, Cornyn said that Mueller “is perhaps the single most qualified individual to lead such an investigation, in my view, and he’s certainly independent.”