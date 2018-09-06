Read The Brett Kavanaugh Emails Democrats Defied Republicans To Leak

Holy shit— Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) September 6, 2018
Cornyn reads a rule saying "any senator...who discloses the secret or confidential business or proceedings of the senate" shall be expelled or dismissed from the senate
Booker looks him dead in the eye and says, "Bring it." pic.twitter.com/eOdx2Z1RST
Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Thursday released copies of emails from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that Republicans had refused to make public, risking the possibility that they were breaking Senate rules.
The documents were released shortly after a heated confrontation between Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. The Democrats despite threats from Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) to expel them from the body.
“Bring it,” Booker replied.
Read the emails below: