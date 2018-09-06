POLITICS
09/06/2018 11:10 am ET Updated 37 minutes ago

Read The Brett Kavanaugh Emails Democrats Defied Republicans To Leak

The documents were released shortly after a heated confrontation between Democrats and Republicans during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
headshot
By Alana Horowitz Satlin

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Thursday released copies of emails from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that Republicans had refused to make public, risking the possibility that they were breaking Senate rules.

The documents were released shortly after a heated confrontation between Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. The Democrats despite threats from Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) to expel them from the body. 

“Bring it,” Booker replied.

Read the emails below:

Booker Confidential - Kavanaugh Hearing by Senator Cory Booker on Scribd

headshot
Alana Horowitz Satlin
Senior Editor of Breaking News, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics And Government Government United States Senate Brett Kavanaugh Cory Booker
Read The Brett Kavanaugh Emails Democrats Defied Republicans To Leak
CONVERSATIONS