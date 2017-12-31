All 12 people aboard a Nature Air flight were killed when the place crashed and burned in northwestern Costa Rica on Sunday, officials said.

The aircraft had taken off nearby, reported the Associated Press. The plane was carrying two Costa Rican crew members and 10 foreign passengers.

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Safety shared footage of the wreckage burning in a wooded area of Guanacaste, roughly 130 miles northwest of San José.

A representative for Nature Air did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.