12/31/2017 03:47 pm ET Updated 38 minutes ago

Plane With 12 Aboard Crashes And Burns In Costa Rica

All 10 passengers and 2 crew members aboard the flight were killed, reported Costa Rica's Ministry of Public Safety.

By Hayley Miller

All 12 people aboard a Nature Air flight were killed when the place crashed and burned in northwestern Costa Rica on Sunday, officials said.

The aircraft had taken off nearby, reported the Associated Press. The plane was carrying two Costa Rican crew members and 10 foreign passengers.

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Safety shared footage of the wreckage burning in a wooded area of Guanacaste, roughly 130 miles northwest of San José.

A representative for Nature Air did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

