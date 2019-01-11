Costco Now Sells A 27-Pound Tub Of Macaroni And Cheese That Lasts 20 Years

Do you like mac and cheese? No, do you love mac and cheese? The membership warehouse store Costco now sells 27 pounds of it in a big six-gallon mop bucket.

At $89.99, you get 180 servings of Chef’s Banquet Macaroni & Cheese, which the company says will remain edible for up to 20 years. That means you could still be enjoying this macaroni and cheese during President Ocasio-Cortez’s second term.

Costco

Despite the glorious image of 27 pounds of creamy, golden macaroni and cheese flowing from a bucket better suited to hold kitchen tile grout, each serving of noodles and cheese is individually packaged. It’s perfect for the doomsday prepper on the go.