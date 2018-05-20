Cougar Kills Mountain Biker In Washington, Injures Companion

A cougar attacked two mountain bikers in northwest Washington Saturday morning, killing one and seriously injuring the other man. The biker who was killed fled into the woods to get away from the cougar after the initial attack and the animal chased him down, officials said.

The cougar was found standing over the man’s body, reported USA Today, before it ran from wildlife officials.

The attack occurred on an isolated mountain road near North Bend, just northeast of Seattle.

The injured biker was airlifted to a Seattle hospital with serious injuries, but his condition was later listed as satisfactory, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

He was attacked first then jumped on his bike to get to any area where he could get cell phone service to call for help.

The cougar “jumped the first victim and attacked him,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott, of the sheriff’s office told The Seattle Times. “The second victim turned and started to run away. The cougar saw that and went after the second victim. The first victim saw his friend being pulled by the cougar. He got on his bike and started to bike away.”

Abbott said the man rode for about two miles before he cold get cellphone service.

“When the deputies and medics responded, it took them about 30 minutes to locate the second victim. He was deceased. The cougar was standing on top of him,” said Abbott.

Officials have not released the name of either man.

Paramedics had a medical helicopter standing by while deputies searched for second victim. Officials believe he ran off into the woods to escape the animal. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/9nbIWKBYys — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

The cougar — a 100-pound male, three or four years old — was tracked down with the help of two dogs and killed by wildlife officials. It was 50 feet up a tree and 50 to 200 yards from where the man’s body had been found, Capt. Alan Myers, of the Washington Fish and Wildlife police told the Times. The cat is being tested to make certain it was the same animal that attacked the men.

A man in the area provided reporters a recent video of a cougar he spotted recently in the same area. Officials said it could not be determined if it was the same animal, and that there are a number of cougars in the region.

Guy in an off-road vehicle just came up to reporters on scene, says his trail cam captured a cougar on April 29 not too far from scene of attack. He showed it to fish and wildlife officer. Important to note: No way to tell right now if it’s the same animal@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/gLBdOhfU7d — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Cougar attacks on human,s and particularly fatal attacks, are rare. Since 1890, cougars have attacked people fewer than 100 times, according to the nonprofit Cougar Network, and about 20 of those attacks have been fatal.