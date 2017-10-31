Could a Hygge Inspired Living Room Make You Happier?

The Danish concept Hygge has caused quite a stir in the interiors industry and while it isn’t essential that your living room channels this Danish concept, The Happiness Research Institute suggests that incorporating Hygge into your home set up could make you happier. From flooring to lighting, let’s take a look at the crucial design elements that can help you to create a Hygge inspired space.

Keep Clutter at Bay

Ensuring your living room is clutter free is without a doubt one of the most important factors when creating a Hygge inspired interior. After all, it’s all about enjoying the space that you are in and a clutter free space is the aim. Opt for furniture that has excellent storage capacity to house all of your essentials and this will in turn help to keep clutter at bay. Why not incorporate shelving to free up some much needed space and contemplate built in wall alcoves? Vertical storage is a superb way to save space in your living room so a bookcase could be the perfect place to showcase your essentials such as candles, plants and books. Arm yourself with the Little Book of Hygge for more interior inspiration.

Mood Lighting

Creating a Hygge inspired living area is all about creating a warm and cosy ambience and one of the easiest ways to do this is with lighting. There is no room for harsh, clinical lighting here so dimmable lighting is a great choice for the living room as it gives you an abundance of light when you need it with the ability to create a tranquil atmosphere in the evenings when you want to relax after a hard day. Candles allow you to create a tranquil atmosphere while also experimenting with scents.

Experiment with Textures

When choosing the different elements that make up a Hygge inspired living, it helps to play around with textures. Plush fabrics can turn a cold room into a cosy space at speed. When choosing cushions, curtains and rugs for your living room, always opt for thick, soft fabrics that focus on comfort. Sinking your feet into a super soft rug or enveloping yourself in a blanket is what Hygge is all about.

Stripped Back Style