Could a Hygge Inspired Living Room Make You Happier?

The Danish concept Hygge has caused quite a stir in the interiors industry and while it isn’t essential that your living room channels this Danish concept, The Happiness Research Institute suggests that incorporating Hygge into your home set up could make you happier. From flooring to lighting, let’s take a look at the crucial design elements that can help you to create a Hygge inspired space.
Keep Clutter at Bay
Ensuring your living room is clutter free is without a doubt one of the most important factors when creating a Hygge inspired interior. After all, it’s all about enjoying the space that you are in and a clutter free space is the aim. Opt for furniture that has excellent storage capacity to house all of your essentials and this will in turn help to keep clutter at bay. Why not incorporate shelving to free up some much needed space and contemplate built in wall alcoves? Vertical storage is a superb way to save space in your living room so a bookcase could be the perfect place to showcase your essentials such as candles, plants and books. Arm yourself with the Little Book of Hygge for more interior inspiration.
Mood Lighting
Creating a Hygge inspired living area is all about creating a warm and cosy ambience and one of the easiest ways to do this is with lighting. There is no room for harsh, clinical lighting here so dimmable lighting is a great choice for the living room as it gives you an abundance of light when you need it with the ability to create a tranquil atmosphere in the evenings when you want to relax after a hard day. Candles allow you to create a tranquil atmosphere while also experimenting with scents.
Experiment with Textures
When choosing the different elements that make up a Hygge inspired living, it helps to play around with textures. Plush fabrics can turn a cold room into a cosy space at speed. When choosing cushions, curtains and rugs for your living room, always opt for thick, soft fabrics that focus on comfort. Sinking your feet into a super soft rug or enveloping yourself in a blanket is what Hygge is all about.
Stripped Back Style
When it comes to Hygge inspired design, less is more. Living rooms are usually one of the most social rooms in the home and if you want to create a minimalist style aesthetic, it makes sense to be selective when choosing how to fill the space. Scandinavian interiors tend to be paired back and clean and you can create this look with ease when picking out your living room floor. Engineered walnut flooring is perfect when you want to create a simple yet elegant interior. This type of flooring creates a warmth that makes the room feel instantly cosier. Remember that a Hygge inspired living room needs to calm your body and mind so it is important to choose elements that are pure and simple. Follow our top tips to create a Hygge filled space and boost your happiness levels.
