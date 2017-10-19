Could Climate Change Actually Be Good For Humanity?

Is global warming a bad thing for humanity? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Richard Muller, CoFounder, Berkeley Earth, Professor of Physics, U. Calif. Berkeley, on Quora:

Is global warming a bad thing for humanity? Probably, but I’m not sure. I will put my scientific reputation behind the following conclusions: global warming is real, about 1.5 C in the last 250 years, and it was caused by human emission of greenhouse gases. I state that with confidence and assurance because of several years of hard and careful work put out by me and my colleagues at BerkeleyEarth.org.

Is it bad? Probably. Deciding its impacts on humans requires knowledge and expertise far outside of physics, my field. In fact, I don’t know of anyone I trust with the answer.

I think it will be bad, largely because we are heading towards a warming that will be greater than anything experienced by human civilization. This guess makes me sufficiently uneasy that I have been devoting almost all of my effort in the last five or six years towards stopping global warming.

Interesting, isn’t it, that I devote my life to something I am not sure of? We have to make many decisions in our life, and most of them require experienced guesswork, not science.

Based on my understanding of the models used to make predictions, I do not find predictions of increased storms, temperature variability, droughts, floods, or any of those things, to be scientifically reliable. I expect change, but I don’t know what the change will be (other than slightly higher temperature and a few inches of sea level rise). Crop productivity will probably go up, and that will be good. But change, uncontrolled change, is more often bad than good. The reason is that we have a highly tuned civilization, and changed climate will likely be hard to accommodate.

Climate change may be good. Suppose I offered to mutate one gene in your sperm/egg cell. Would you let me? It might be a good mutation. It might be bad.

For a finely tuned organism (a human) most (but not all) mutations are bad. For a finely tuned civilization, most climate changes will be bad. Not all. I’m betting that global warming will be more bad than good, and I’m betting with my career and life. Yet I am determined that any changes we make to fight global warming must do no harm. After all, I may be wrong.