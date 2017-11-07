Could Patrick Be Nearing the Finish Line as a NASCAR Driver? New Doc 'Danica' Hints It's So

Hannah Storm’s new documentary on Danica Patrick, the first woman to significantly crack the NASCAR boys’ club, feels like it could be lubricating Patrick’s transition from auto racer to lifestyle brand.

Epix Danica Patrick.

That process has been in gear for some time, and Danica, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on Epix, shows us how well it seems to be rolling.

Patrick doesn’t use the film, directed by long-time sportscaster Storm, to challenge the notion that her racing career is winding down.

After moving from the IndyCar circuit to the big time of NASCAR in 2013 and winning the prestigious pole position at the Daytona 500, Patrick has slipped back into the pack.

She has won no races and her team, Stewart-Haas, recently announced she will not be driving there in 2018. If she doesn’t find another ride, that’s it. There are no independents in NASCAR.

Epix Patrick with her dog.

What Patrick does make clear in Danica is that she would not see the conclusion of her driving days as an end. On the contrary, she repeatedly talks about her life and career as a long game, reassuring family, friends and fans that this would be a pit stop, not a checkered flag.

She’s all about following her passions, she says, and she has parlayed her high profile as a driver into multiple outside enterprises.

She’s done modeling and product endorsements. She has her own wine. She has a line of clothing. She’s involved in food and fitness programs – for which, by the way, Danica sometimes feels like an infomercial. Her agility on a yoga mat will mesmerize fans of all genders, though perhaps not all for the same reasons.

She still loves to drive, she says, but it’s less fun at this point if she doesn’t have a chance to win. In a moment of striking if perhaps indiscreet candor, she suggests Stewart-Haas has not been providing her with cars that give her that opportunity.

Tony Stewart replies, diplomatically, that all their drivers get the best cars the team can put together.

In any case, should Patrick not land on another team, Danica could serve as a decent retrospective on her racing career.

Epix

While she talks less than we might wish about driving itself, she allows that yes, she’s heard the criticisms, the dismissive whispers that she’s not a real driver, just a novelty act whose main purpose is drawing the curious into the tent.

She has a couple of responses in Danica.

First, drawing people into the tent is hardly insignificant. NASCAR, other NASCAR drivers and yes, Patrick herself have benefited handsomely from her celebrity.

Second, while she hasn’t been a great driver, it’s easy to forget that just making it to NASCAR puts her in the elite.

Third, being the only woman in a mega-testosterone sport comes with its own set of ongoing challenges – from the resentment of some other drivers to the way “competitive” behavior in men becomes “bitchy” in women. That she has soldiered on through this for years strongly suggests she’s more than a hot chick on a poster.

Danica doesn’t paint Patrick as like everyone’s dream girl. She has a temper and an ego. She’s fond of positive-thinking slogans like “If your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.”

Epix

She’s calculating about her brand, and that probably includes doing a documentary in which she talks more about yoga, fitness and her boyfriend than about racing. Truth is, she says, she’s not a motorhead immersed in car culture. Her relationship with cars is driving them.