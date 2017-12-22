Could Your Small Business Fall Victim to The Streisand Effect?

Shutterstock.com

Social media marketing can do lots of positive things for any business. It can be an excellent way to open conversations with consumers and to make the kinds of deeper connections that help build a loyal customer base. It can also be an effective brand building tool.

But have you ever heard of The Streisand Effect?

The Streisand Effect. A term used to describe an effort to suppress information that ends up helping to promote it instead. The descriptive term is indeed named after the legendary actress/singer/icon Barbra Streisand. Incidences of 'the effect' sometimes originate offline, but it is usually online that the real trouble starts, especially in the social media world.

The Streisand Effect is a cautionary tale for anyone - but especially a business - who finds themselves the subject of negative online information but is not quite sure what to do about it. The media - and social media - is full of examples of The Streisand Effect in action and for any business it's crucial to understand how to avoid becoming the next story

The Origins of the Streisand Effect

It was actually Techdirt founder Mike Masnick who first coined the term 'The Streisand Effect' way back in 2005. He was writing about a lawsuit brought by a resort against a little site called urinal.net because they were featuring pictures of their urinals on their site. In the piece, Masnick wrote:

"How long is it going to take before lawyers realize that the simple act of trying to repress something online is likely to make it so that something that most people would never, ever see (like a photo of a urinal in some random beach resort) is now seen by many more people? Let’s call it the Streisand Effect."

Masnick was referring to a then recent legal fracas between the New York diva and California science photographer, Kenneth Adelman. As a part of his work for the California Coastal Records Project to document coastal erosion on the West Coast he took an aerial shot of Streisand's Malibu mansion. As he later stated in court, he had no idea who lived there, he just needed to document the environmental damage happening on the land on the house was built on.

Once Streisand caught wind of the fact the picture was posted on Pictopia.com she initiated a lawsuit against Adelman, claiming invasion of privacy. "Streisand lost,” comments Edward Lake, attorney and cofounder of Gacovino Lake, “but as a result of the publicity surrounding the lawsuit a photograph that had only been downloaded 6 times previously was then viewed over half a million times over the next 12 months. Not to mention, now the photo attached to the Wikipedia page that documents The Streisand Effect. "

People - and businesses - attempt to suppress information all the time - there are even companies devoted to helping them do so. Not every attempt to do so results in fallout from The Streisand Effect. Typically, you only see it happen in one of two scenarios:

· When the information is scandalous or entertaining

· When the attempt at suppression seems unfair

In the case of the original incident it seemed unfair to many that a rich megastar could sue a lowly science photographer just doing his job. In the case of the urinals lawsuit the pictures in question received huge extra exposure because people simply went looking for them out of curiosity.

Dealing with the Streisand Effect: Dos and Don'ts

So, you think your company may be at risk of falling victim to The Streisand Effect; what should you do? As is the case for so many things in business - and in life - there are right and wrong ways to react.

In 2008 the Ford Motor Company sued a car enthusiasts’ forum for trademark infringement. When word got out about the case many current and former Ford customers became enraged and began a protest.

In response one of the company's senior VPs took to Twitter to open and invite a discussion about the issue with both the forum owners and the protestors. The conversations that ensued quickly quieted the furor and the matter was forgotten in a week.

In May 2011, rock magazine Spin also took some legal action. They chose to sure a Twitter user who held the rights to the username @spin. They claimed the man was 'cybersquatting' on Internet property that being so closely associated with the magazine name should be theirs.

The backlash on Twitter was immediate, especially as the user in question quite credibly claimed he had never heard of the publication and was obviously using his account for simple personal reasons. And yet the magazine continued to aggressively pursue their legal case. As a result, Spin suffered long lasting negative publicity (and it took them three years to secure the username)

So, what was it that Ford managed to grasp that Spin did not? That the information's purveyor needed to be approached as politely and openly as possible and that the public's capacity to root for the underdog even when they have no connection to a situation at all is huge.

How You Can Prevent the Streisand Effect from Impacting Your Business?

Ideally, when faced with the possible negatives that can result from the Streisand Effect following Ford's lead is the best way to proceed. An open and rational conversation can often, as they proved, diffuse a potentially explosive situation quickly and effectively.

However, that is not always the case. If there is a possibility that the issue can be resolved amicably by all means try, if not, avoid direct interaction altogether. You really can't try to hide or suppress the negative information either, as the chances are doing so will simply blow up in your face.