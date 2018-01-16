Counter Mentor Leadership: An Interview with Kelly and Robby Riggs

The changes taking place in the workplace continue to fascinate me. Ask any Millennial how s/he approaches a problem and you’re likely to get a vastly different answer than his or her elders. Technology is everywhere, whether a company allows employees to bring in their own devices or not.

Brass tacks: it’s an interesting time to observe workplace changes. To this end, I recently sat down with Kelly and Robby Riggs to talk about their new book Counter Mentor Leadership: How to Unlock the Potential of the 4-Generation Workplace. The following is an excerpt from our conversation.

PS: What was your motivation for writing this book?K&R: Frankly, it resulted from a discussion we were having about who is at fault for the extreme conflict between the older and younger generations in the workplace. What we learned as a result of that conversation is that we were in complete agreement! We concluded that the problems in today’s workplace include both the traditional challenges of leadership (which are many), but also a number of new, previously unseen challenges created by technology and a generation raised on technology. We discovered that most managers don’t even understand the underlying issues, much less the potential solutions. But, while we’ve both encountered generational discord in the workplace, it has been from two completely different perspectives. Kelly was often asked if he could help companies learn how to “manage Millennials,” as though there are some magic tricks they could use to overcome everything that is “wrong” with younger employees. Robby, on the other hand, consistently ran head-on into the “we’ve-always-done-it-this-way” mindset from Boomers resisting change or new ideas. In fact, we’ve both heard that so often it’s almost comical. Boomer managers are often quick to malign Millennials, but resist—and often resent—the changes happening inside the work environment.

PS: Hasn’t managing younger folks always been challenging? What has changed today?K&R: There’s no question that leadership, at the most basic level, is freaking hard! It involves people, and conflict, and competing priorities, and deadlines, and a hundred other critical things. And managing young people simply adds to the list of potential issues. So, yes, it has always been difficult. However, what makes being an effective leader uniquely different today is that today’s young employee has been raised in a completely different culture, and usually has a much different understanding of the world.