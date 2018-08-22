Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested Tuesday night after an altercation was reported on a domestic American Airlines flight.

Police officers met the Grammy winner when her flight landed at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut. State Police told the Hartford Courant that Wilson became “belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance” while they were asking her questions. She was arrested and charged with breach of peace, a misdemeanor, and released on $1,000 bail.

American Airlines said in a statement that two passengers were involved in an altercation on Flight 5148 from Washington, D.C., to Hartford on Tuesday night. The airline would not confirm if Wilson was involved, but Connecticut State Police said the singer was involved in a minor disturbance with another passenger over an airplane bathroom. Police officers met the plane when it landed.

Wilson is known for her hit “Redneck Woman,” which landed her a Grammy Award in 2005, off her bestselling album “Here for the Party.” Her next album, “All Jacked Up,” entered the country music charts at No. 1 and held a record for the highest ever debut by a female artist until Carrie Underwood came along, according to CNN.