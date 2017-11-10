Country Stars Captivate at the CMA's

Country royalty took the stage with intention at this year’s CMA Awards. They came to captivate with their amazing music and their incredible style.

When it comes to artistic expression, the fabulous hairstyles certainly rivaled the incredible vocals. Thomas Rett showed he was a pro at getting us to tap our feet; all while wearing his long faux Hawk. He was so stylish. His look was perfect for the event.

Keith Urban was engaging, as always, with his textured layered cut. If this is a look you love, then try razoring. It’s a great way to construct texture in the hair while creating a cool edgy look.

Kimberly Schlapman, from Little Big Town, is never a disappointment with her beautiful curls. She clearly knows how to enhance this fabulous asset. For those lucky enough to have curls, remember, hydration is key when it comes to maintaining a uniform look. To get the most out of this style, I recommend consulting with a stylist regarding products that will accentuate natural curl.

Brittany Snow was just terrific. I love how she can pull off blonde and then look equally gorgeous in fall red. Her look was spot on with ultra-soft waves that made for a chic Jessica Rabbit feel.

Asymetry is still trending. It’s something that can be relied on to make a style look sexier. This is easily accomplished by pulling one side away from the face while allowing the other side to fall naturally where it will. Even better is the fact that the look can be worn with any length of hair.

Ultra-soft waves are the name of the game for many of our favorite country beauties. We saw this with Carrie Underwood as well as Miranda Lambert. Be it boots or gowns, these ladies know how to make us all want to wear waves.

Reba Macentire was stunning as always with her warm red locks that fell perfectly just above her shoulders. She achieves her lovely look with layers that generate a lot of texture.

The days of wearing one uniform root color have gone by the way side. Roots of all colors are being worn, and worn well. Colored roots are natural to darker then fading into lighter hues with length. This is a look that a colorist can achieve through techniques known as a smudge root, color melt or balayage. Kelsie Ballarini was the ideal example of this fashionable style.

Faith Hill wore an exquisite top knot on the red carpet. She was absolutely picturesque. Others joined Faith with their own looks. Pink was beautiful as ever with her signature color and Ruby Rose looked radiant with her pixie.

Maren Morris wore a blunt Bob that could only be described as cute, timeless, sexy and edgy all wrapped up in one. Bobs are ageless because they are versatile and can be worn with any hair length. A consultation with a stylist can shed direction on what length a Bob should be worn based on the client’s facial structure and features.