Couple Killed In Highway Pileup While Driving To Their Wedding

An engaged New Jersey couple was killed in a fiery highway car crash while driving to their wedding last week in Pennsylvania.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and her fiance, Joseph Kearney, were traveling to Pittsburgh on Wednesday for their big event when they died in a chain-reaction crash, NBC News reported.

The couple was on I-78 behind a tractor-trailer in heavy traffic when they were rear-ended by another tractor trailer. The impact pushed them into the vehicle in front of them, which then struck three other tractor-trailers; three of the five vehicles caught on fire.

CBS 3 Kathryn Schurtz and Joseph Kearney were on their way to their wedding in Pittsburgh on Wednesday when they were killed in a fiery highway crash.

The crash, which left three other drivers injured, was the second one on the highway within minutes, The Reading Eagle reported.

The city of Fanwood, New Jersey, where Schurtz’s mother, Karen Schurtz, is a former councilwoman, announced her death on Facebook.