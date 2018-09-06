MONEY
09/06/2018 03:15 pm ET

How To Manage Money When You Marry Or Move In Together

How to budget together, set goals, manage money and love it.
By Janie Campbell
Courtesy of Karin Fjellman
Read This Before You Buy A House With Someone You're Not Married To
By Ann Brenoff
Getting things in writing may save heartache down the road.
A picture of a worried couple with documents at home
macniak via Getty Images
Marriages With Female Breadwinners Still Struggle. Here’s How To Make It Work.
By Casey Bond
Apparently this is still a problem for men.
How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour.
shock/iStock
This Is How Happy Couples Manage Their Money
By Joann Pan
How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour.
Blend Images
JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
6 Women Share Why They And Their Spouses Keep Separate Finances
By Casey Bond
You don't have to commingle money just because you're hitched.
Cultura RF
Arno Images via Getty Images
6 Signs It's Too Soon To Move In Together
By Brittany Wong
Don't make this decision lightly.
Newlywed Gay Couple Dancing on Wedding Celebration
Rawpixel via Getty Images
The Pros & Cons of Sharing Your Finances as a Married Couple
By Credit.com
Couple moving to new home
Milan_Jovic via Getty Images
6 Financial Rules Every Couple Should Follow When Moving In Together
By Casey Bond
Your relationship and wallet will be better for it.
Janie Campbell
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living)
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Relationships
How To Manage Money When You Marry Or Move In Together
CONVERSATIONS