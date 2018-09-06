MONEY 09/06/2018 03:15 pm ET How To Manage Money When You Marry Or Move In Together How to budget together, set goals, manage money and love it. By Janie Campbell Courtesy of Karin Fjellman Read This Before You Buy A House With Someone You're Not Married To By Ann Brenoff Getting things in writing may save heartache down the road. macniak via Getty Images Marriages With Female Breadwinners Still Struggle. Here’s How To Make It Work. By Casey Bond Apparently this is still a problem for men. shock/iStock This Is How Happy Couples Manage Their Money By Joann Pan How to make sure finances don't turn your sweet thing sour. JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images 6 Women Share Why They And Their Spouses Keep Separate Finances By Casey Bond You don't have to commingle money just because you're hitched. Arno Images via Getty Images 6 Signs It's Too Soon To Move In Together By Brittany Wong Don't make this decision lightly. Rawpixel via Getty Images The Pros & Cons of Sharing Your Finances as a Married Couple By Credit.com Milan_Jovic via Getty Images 6 Financial Rules Every Couple Should Follow When Moving In Together By Casey Bond Your relationship and wallet will be better for it. Download Janie CampbellSenior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living) Suggest a correction MORE: Relationships