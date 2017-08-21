Watch These (Very Brave) Couples Demonstrate Each Other's 'O' Face

Want to guarantee a spot on the couch tonight? Grab your S.O. and act out how they look and sound during an orgasm. Unless you have the acting chops of Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally,” chances are, it’s not going to go over well.
In the viral WatchCut Video above, people in long-term relationships do just that, bravely reenacting their partners’ “O” face and the accompanying sounds while their partners look on in horror.
“I feel like you don’t make [noise,] it’s just, like...”
Watch the very amusing clip in its entirety above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stars Who Overshare About Their Sex Lives