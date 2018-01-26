GOP Missouri Senate candidate Courtland Sykes dished up some enlightening comments about women’s rights this week, saying he expects “a home-cooked dinner every night at 6” and opposes “nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she-devils.”

Sykes, 37, who bills himself as a Trump-style populist and “constitutional conservative,” aims to face off against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November. On Tuesday, he posted his treatise about what he views as women’s place in society to Facebook.

Sykes said he doesn’t “buy into radical feminism’s crazed definition of modern womanhood” and claimed feminists “made it up to suit their own nasty, snake-filled heads.”

As for those home-cooked dinners, Sykes said he expects to have daughters one day who will serve these meals as they “become traditional homemakers and family wives — think Norman Rockwell here and Gloria Steinem be damned.”

Sykes also said he wants his yet-to-be-born daughters to “have their own intelligences and their own degrees” so they can establish “home-based enterprises.” He doesn’t want them to become “career-obsessed banshees who forego home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she-devils.”

Sykes had lived in Missouri for less than a year when he filed to become a candidate in September, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. His position paper on women’s rights was part of an 11-page statement he sent to the newspaperlast year, which described him as a “mystery candidate.”

John Messmer, political science professor at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, told the newspaper that Sykes’ positions read like “Trump-inspired populism on steroids.”

“I’m 99.9 percent sure it’s not parody,” Messmer said. “I do hold back that .1 percent. This might be one of the greatest examples of political performance art I’ve ever seen.”

By Thursday night, some 3,700 comments had been posted to Sykes’ Facebook page, with almost every responder agog or appalled. People on Twitter also weighed in:

Talk like this worries me.



I worry that “nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the top of a thousand tall buildings” is going to be hard to fit on the front of a t-shirt.https://t.co/q41BD1DbUS — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 25, 2018

Courtland Sykes is what happens when you let Jesus take the wheel and he crashes into a tanker truck full of Axe body spray. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 25, 2018

That reminds me, I need to consult a drugstore academic to find out how to get rid of all these snakes in my head. They’re so distracting I can’t even find my broom labels! #HeSoundsSmart — Li’l (@marontheweb) January 25, 2018