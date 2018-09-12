ENTERTAINMENT
09/12/2018 06:28 am ET

Teen Singer Courtney Hadwin Shreds 'America's Got Talent' Semifinal

"I just had to step it up," the 14-year-old performer said after her high-energy "Born To Be Wild."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

That was wild, child.

Courtney Hadwin, a 14-year-old singer from England who leap-frogged to the live rounds of “America’s Got Talent” after receiving a Golden Buzzer, put in a solid-gold performance of Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” in the semifinals Tuesday night.

Courtney took a highly recognizable rock classic and made it her own in high-energy style. (See her full performance below.)

“I just had to step it up,” Courtney told “Entertainment Tonight” afterward. “I was really nervous.”

Judge Simon Cowell said, “I absolutely love you,” People reported. Fellow panelist Howie Mandel, who pushed that Golden Buzzer back in June, had even higher praise. “My prediction is you’re going to be the winner,” he said.

Watch “The Voice Kids U.K.” alum sing, strut and ace the moment on “AGT”:

RELATED...

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

America's Got Talent Born To Be Wild Courtney Hadwin
Teen Singer Courtney Hadwin Shreds 'America's Got Talent' Semifinal
CONVERSATIONS