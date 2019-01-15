Courtney Hadwin Kills It Again On 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Courtney Hadwin, the rock and soul singer who earned a Golden Buzzer at age 13 on last season’s “America’s Got Talent,” returned to the show’s stage Monday night on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

The energetic Hadwin, now 14, roared with confidence on an original song called “Pretty Little Thing.”

It was pretty damn good. Judge Howie Mandel previously compared Hadwin to Janis Joplin but many of the panelists seemed to agree that the youngster had quickly matured into a style all her own. Check it out above.

A YouTube clip of her performance received more than 750,000 views and she made the Top 3 ― but did not advance, Entertainment Tonight reported.