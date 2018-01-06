Covering Your Webcam In 2017: The Current State Of Computer Security

Call the practice archaic and low-tech, but the worry-driven impulse to cover our webcams with tape has gained serious traction in the last few years. Indeed, the built-in cameras that ship with nearly any notebook present a serious security liability, one prioritized by even former FBI director James Comey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Moreover, Edward Snowden’s contentious leak of NSA documents unveiled reports of technology used by the government to hijack computer cameras and microphones. Naturally, the growing paranoia surrounding such data breaches and privacy violations got me thinking – are we doing enough to protect our computer behavior, especially in the era of smart speakers and facial recognition, and if not, how easy is it to hijack someone else’s device?

First things first, I’m incredibly curious to discern whether one can easily take over a computer on a local network. In other words, if I’m at a coffee shop, sporting event, or even another workplace, could I use readily available internet resources to access other computers? The shocking answer is most definitely – using an open-source software known as Veil Evasion, we can generate exploit payloads that easily bypass common anti-virus solutions. On a Linux machine, the process is as easy as cloning the repository, running the setup script, generating the executable that will run on the victim’s computer, and starting the listener on our end. We can vary parameters to access a webcam, take screenshots, track keystrokes, and even hijack microphones. The process takes no more than fifteen minutes, and it uncovers some deeply unsettling realities about the current state of computer security.

Granted, while we can take precautions like throwing tape over our webcams or investing in pricey cyber-security software, what’s to be said for the precipitous privacy implications of devices like the Google Home or Amazon Echo? Such technology relies on always-on microphones that use software-mediated trigger words to begin recording. Should these software measures be wrongfully manipulated by hackers to record everything that goes in your home, then the potentially unlawful surveillance implications of such devices become far more concerning.

As we gradually allow technology to pervade nearly every aspect of our lives, including the sanctity and deeply personal confines of our home life, the onus of prioritizing security falls both on users and the providers of their products, Whether this means including hardware switches to disable microphones or custom, highly unique trigger words, it’s time these issues are resolved before personal assistants make their way into our homes for good.