Cow Escapes From Slaughterhouse-Bound Truck, Begins New Life At Sanctuary

A cow that managed to save herself from a slaughterhouse-bound truck is beginning her new life at a New Jersey farm-animal sanctuary.

The cow, now named Brianna, can be seen setting foot for the first time at Skylands Animal Sanctuary in a video posted to social media by the Wantage-based rescue group.

Brianna somehow made it out of the second story of a vehicle on the highway at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, NJ.com reported. The outlet noted that the truck was headed to a slaughterhouse in Paterson, New Jersey, but it wasn’t immediately clear where it was coming from. It also wasn’t clear if Brianna jumped from the truck or fell.

Mike Stura, founder of the sanctuary, told the New Jersey Herald he got wind of what was happening at about 2:50 a.m. and went to the scene immediately to find numerous officials trying to contain the Holstein. Stura said he named the cow Brianna after the police officer, Brian, who tipped him off to the situation.

Stura also told the Herald that Brianna was in “incredibly good shape” given the 8-foot drop from the second floor of the trailer. He compared her condition to “road rash,” noting she has minor injuries to her front legs and above her eye.