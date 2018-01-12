Crafting Friendship: How Memories Are Made To Last

Binge drinking has allowed a taint to develop around alcohol. However, there are numerous individuals who enjoy their favorite beverage(s) in a casual and responsible manner. While this is a story quite different from most of my writing, it tells a story of how moments are made and concludes with an interview with a craft beer expert in Canada. At this point, society in general needs to have a reset.

With threats of a preemptive strike against North Korea, daily political turmoil, and a country on the brink of making drastic social and political change - it is often important to remember the positive aspects of life, rather than always focusing on personal and national stressors which inundate our daily lives. The constant shouting matches which occur in the digital realm are not to be lost on the national psyche, as social media is playing a more increasing role in how we interact with one another.

Recently, I stumbled across a poignant video - it did not attempt to tell the viewer how to feel, the narrative was a story of how memories are made. A central part of the story was enjoying several drinks with friends while attempting to relax from a hectic work schedule.

The story reminded me of a fond memory from college.

Reflecting On The Past

Bon Cloud

The video reminded me of my experience due to the mentioning of Tsingtao, an amber-colored pilsner style beer imported from China. I first tasted the beer during a dinner with two friends during college. We were friends in high school and decided that we needed to relax, and I suggested that we all drive to my favorite restaurant in the city of Greenville, North Carolina (where were all attending East Carolina University).

When we arrived at Ming Dynasty we were greeted by a cheerful hostess and our waitress was beyond helpful. In fact, she ended up spending a lot of time speaking to us - since they weren't busy during our hours-long stay.

It was an afternoon of jokes, laughter, and memories that I will always cherish. The fact that we all sipped alcohol during our meal wasn't the key aspect of the day, yet there were several interesting conversations surrounding what we thought about the drinks we tasted.

Of note, we definitely left our waitress a sizeable tip. It was a great night, allowing me to reminisce about pleasant memories from that day. Luckily, they remain in my memory, while the obstacles of the time have long been forgotten.

It's unfortunate that alcoholism, wild drunken behavior, and the generally negative connotations associated with drinking have nearly drowned out conversations concerning casual consumption in social settings. Of course, there are health dangers associated with alcohol abuse and is often shown to have a relationship with general destructive behavior. However, with responsible consumption of alcohol, it can play an ancillary role in an engaging evening when you're among friends.

The day also helped me develop an appreciation for the craft brewing industry, leading me to eventually reach out to an expert several years later. While far from an expert, it is fun to spend some free time researching different craft beers and the opinions beer community have concerning unique stouts, porters, and other styles I'm interested in tasting or reading on. The topic has also become something of conversation among myself and several close friends.

Craft In Vancouver

Jeremy Nemanishen is a craft beer enthusiast, who I had the opportunity to interview last year concerning the world of beer, crafting, and challenges facing microbreweries in the face of mounting challenges from corporate companies. It was an engaging conversation and quite insightful for those who are interested in learning more about the industry.