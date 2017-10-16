Crafting the Perfect Job Posting to Attract Millennial Talent

Let’s face reality. As unemployment continues to fall and the amount of companies opening their doors to new employees is nothing short of rapidly growing, attracting the talent you need has become more difficult. With the holiday season approaching and many companies beginning to put efforts toward their peak hiring quarter, have you prepared yourself to stand out from the crowd?

What separates your company from candidates? Well, a job ad of course. With new generation talent’s unique approach to job applications, if you do not have all your bases covered the second you present yourself, then your efforts are as good as none. Millennials and Generation Z are motivated by the experience and story you present with your job posting, not just the job itself. If you have trouble tapping into the new majority in the workforce, then you might need a lesson on storytelling before you post your next job ad.

Rather than simply listing off the ways you can improve your job posting, let’s talk about “The Good, The Bad, and The Downright Ugly.”

The Good

Joe Coffee, a culture driven, sustainably minded coffee shop brewing in NYC and Philadelphia, right away tells their whole story with their job posting. Their advertising choses to engage their audience with multimedia rather than traditional means. They clearly specify where the location of the job is via Google Maps (because the last thing you want to do is have your applicants get lost on the way to their interview), and display photos showing their company as real people (with enticing coffee). Having the description of the job the same size as their culture section, Joe Coffee is immediately selling the experience of being a Joe Coffee employee right away.

The Bad

I’ll admit, this is far from the worst I have ever seen, but it sure doesn’t say much to the job at hand or the organization as a whole. It is as broad as it gets, trying to acquire the most options for candidates with the least amount of effort. They make no attempt at putting themselves in the shoes of the candidate, who has limitless options in terms of where they can apply and work seasonally. This job description basically says “we want resumes, period.” It’s uninviting and if I were to fill in the blanks with any other company’s name, then you wouldn’t even think twice about it.

And The Ugly

Let’s be realistic here. It’s 2017 and we have the ability to reach an unlimited audience of job seekers with only the sky being the limit of how we engage with them. If you want a “professional,” you probably should do a grammar check before you send your job advertisement out. Even if this is a temporary position that can “possible be promoted,” you are looking to add a new member to your organization. If you aren’t taking that seriously, how can you possibly expect your candidate to either?

In Short