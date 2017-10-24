The Best Cranberry Dessert Recipes You'll Ever Make

Cranberries represent the holiday season better than any other fruit. No Thanksgiving feast would be complete without the requisite cranberry sauce. And they’re pretty much the best part of any Thanksgiving leftover sandwich. But cranberries can do more than accompany turkey — their unique tart flavor and ruby red color turn any standard dessert into a stunning one.
Simply simmered with sugar and water, cranberries make a beautiful topping on top of cakes. You can also bake them into pies, tarts, cakes and cobblers ― you basically can’t go wrong, and we’ve got the recipes to prove it.
CONVERSATIONS