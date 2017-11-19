Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets A Diagnosis! (Episode Recap with Spoilers)

It’s finally happened: Rebecca Bunch has a diagnosis. Now we know what propels this whacky character to create those imaginary music videos. If you haven’t seen the latest episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, then don’t read further. For the rest of you, here’s a recap.

Prior to last Friday’s episode, titled “Josh Is Irrelevant,” Rebecca swallows an entire bottle of her mother’s anti-anxiety medication while on her flight back to West Covina. “Josh Is Irrelevant” picks up at the hospital, where Heather, Valencia and Paula await news. (This bit bothers me. Rebecca was in mid-flight when she popped those pills. How did they rush her to the hospital? Did the flight attendants pump her stomach? Are they equipped for this kind of emergency? Were they near California when Rebecca sought help? So many unanswered questions.) Afterwards, Rebecca gets a full psychiatric evaluation. She was misdiagnosed throughout her life, which kept her from getting the correct treatment. The prospect of a full recovery excites Rebecca (a little too much) and she breaks into one of her imaginary musical numbers. (“I could really rock a tinfoil hat!”)

But her excitement drains the moment she’s diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, a common mental illness that’s often confused with Bipolar Disorder. People with BPD are known for developing unstable relationships, and have difficulty controlling their reactions and emotions, which often leads to erratic behavior. For the rest of the episode, Rebecca tackles her illness, wondering if she’ll ever be normal again. Meanwhile, Valencia deals with her friend’s suicide attempt by updating everyone on Facebook Live videos, and Paula tries to protect Rebecca in her usual overbearing way. In a not-so-surprising twist, Josh makes it all about him, beating himself over the fact that, by ignoring Rebecca’s calls and texts, he drove her over the edge. The only sensible one in the group is Heather, who tries to keep everything and everyone in check.

Rebecca’s diagnosis doesn’t surprise me. She showed signs of BPD since season one. I have no idea if Rachel Bloom and the other writers had planned this all along, or if they’d diagnosed Rebecca after extensive research, but her illness is spot-on. It’ll be interesting to see where the character goes from here. It’s clear that Josh Chan was a symptom of a larger problem, and I can’t wait to see if Rebecca’s obsession for Josh ends here or changes into something less... unhealthy. I’d also like to see how the other characters evolve. They are all dissatisfied with their lives, and are fighting their own demons. I’d like to see how the writers deal with their issues. I enjoyed Nathaniel’s backstory in this episode, and Valencia’s friendship with Rebecca solidifies into something beautiful. I’d like to see these characters develop further as the show progresses.