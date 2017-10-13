Crazy Misconceptions About Friday The 13th

What are your thoughts on Friday the 13th? Do you have reason to believe that this day of the week will bring pain and suffering to your life? Are you the type of person who never thinks twice when you see this day on your calendar?

There are people out there who feel that nothing bad will go wrong just because it’s Friday the 13th. There are also people who have a feeling that this could impact their life in some way, such as their time on the road.

Regardless of your thoughts on Friday the 13th, you need to keep this one detail in mind: there are lots of misconceptions out there. So, if you don’t take the time to learn more about this day, you could end up believing something that is not true.

Note: here are some Friday the 13th facts that you should become familiar with. They may not do much to change your line of thinking, but they are interesting nonetheless. As you review these, don’t be surprised if you come across a few details that you were previously unfamiliar with.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s examine some of the top misconceptions associated with Friday the 13th:

1. Bad Things Happen on Friday the 13th

There is no denying the fact that many bad events have taken place on a Friday that just happened to be the 13th day of the month. However, there’s something you need to remember: the world has been around a long time. For this reason, bad things have happened on almost every day.

You shouldn’t assume that just because it’s a Friday and it’s the 13th that you are going to be unlucky. Could something bad happen? Sure. Will this have anything to do with the day and date? Probably not.

2. You Need to Stay at Home to be Safe

Get this: some people feel that they have to stay at home on Friday the 13th in order to remain safe. They think that staying in bed all day long will keep them out of harm’s way.

If this makes you feel better and it won’t impact other areas of your life, such as your job or education, it may be something you want to do. After all, if you feel that leaving home is tempting fate you shouldn’t take a step out the front door.

However, you need to think long and hard about what this will do to your day. Like most, you have a life. And like most, it doesn’t stop just because it’s Friday the 13th. Before you decide to bunker down, think about the impact it will have on your life.

3. It Doesn’t have any Affect on the Economy

You know that many people are scared of the number 13, but you may not realize that Friday the 13th actually goes well beyond that in the impact it can have.

From an economic point of view, Friday the 13th takes a toll on the world as a whole.

Here is an interesting excerpt from The Irish Times:

“Experimental studies show people become much more risk-averse in their choices after thinking about Friday the 13th, while one 2005 study found a reluctance to do business on the day results in a typical loss for the US economy of $800 billion-$900 billion.”

That’s a huge number. It’s also a number that could have an impact on you, such as if you’re a business owner or work in the investing field in some manner.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many crazy misconceptions about Friday the 13th. If you begin to believe these, there is a good chance that you’ll find yourself more scared than you should be.

This isn’t to say that Friday the 13th is unlucky. Who knows, maybe bad things do happen more often on this day and date. Even so, it doesn’t mean you should stop living your life.