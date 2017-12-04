These Shots From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Prove The Movie Is Gonna Be So Money

From the looks of these photos, “Crazy Rich Asians” just has to be Hollywood gold.

Entertainment Weekly shared the first stills last month from the upcoming movie, which is slated for an August 2018 release. And damn, does it look like an extravagant affair.

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The photos feature actors Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Sonoya Mizuno and many others in opulent locations, sporting haute couture near fast cars.

Seriously, if you weren’t excited before, you probably are now.

Say hello to the Bling Dynasty. Get an exclusive first look at the bedazzling film adaptation of #CrazyRichAsians: https://t.co/QFa55TidB8 pic.twitter.com/QJvkM6ck1E — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 2, 2017

Because many of the actors are from countries outside Asia, Awkwafina had earlier told HuffPost, they’re familiar with the experience of being the token Asian on set. This movie is revolutionary not only for Asian-American consumers, who have not seen themselves so fully reflected in a cast for years, but for those actors as well.