'Crazy Rich Asians' Broke More Box Office Records During Labor Day Weekend

“Crazy Rich Asians” keeps making history.

The rom-com, already groundbreaking for being the first Hollywood studio film starring a majority Asian cast in 25 years and for featuring nuanced portrayals of Asian and Asian-American characters, dominated the U.S. box office for the third weekend in a row.

It has now surpassed $100 million, earning a projected $28.3 million over Labor Day weekend for a total of $117 million so far, according to estimates from Box Office Mojo.

In the process, it broke several domestic box office records:

It earned the most money of any movie during a Labor Day weekend in 11 years.

It became the highest-grossing romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio since 2009′s “The Proposal.”

And it is now the most successful live-action comedy movie since last year’s “Girls Trip,” which made $115 million in the U.S.

The movie’s sustained dominance at the box office — which has already spawned the development of a sequel — continues to help dispel the myth among Hollywood executives that movies by and about people of color don’t perform well with audiences.