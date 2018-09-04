'Crazy Rich Asians' Broke More Box Office Records During Labor Day Weekend

“Crazy Rich Asians” keeps making history.
The rom-com, already groundbreaking for being the first Hollywood studio film starring a majority Asian cast in 25 years and for featuring nuanced portrayals of Asian and Asian-American characters, dominated the U.S. box office for the third weekend in a row.
It has now surpassed $100 million, earning a projected $28.3 million over Labor Day weekend for a total of $117 million so far, according to estimates from Box Office Mojo.
In the process, it broke several domestic box office records:
It earned the most money of any movie during a Labor Day weekend in 11 years.
It became the highest-grossing romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio since 2009′s “The Proposal.”
And it is now the most successful live-action comedy movie since last year’s “Girls Trip,” which made $115 million in the U.S.
The movie’s sustained dominance at the box office — which has already spawned the development of a sequel — continues to help dispel the myth among Hollywood executives that movies by and about people of color don’t perform well with audiences.
Also, this weekend, “Searching,” starring John Cho, the first Asian-American actor to lead a mainstream, contemporary thriller, earned more than $7 million in just over 1,000 theaters, surpassing studio expectations for the movie.