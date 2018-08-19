'Crazy Rich Asians' Shatters Box Office Predictions In Opening Days

“The film is so important for people out there to open their eyes a little bit more. Golding said. “People look to cinema to spread the word and to tell these wonderful, outrageous stories or true-to-life documentaries. It’s such an important format for us to put our faces on and normalize. It’s so influential in terms of society.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” has helped defy the idea that Asian movies are risky undertakings, much as “Black Panther” did for black actors and filmmakers earlier this year. “Black Panther” shattered box office records and quickly earned the honor of being the highest-grossing superhero movie in the United States.

So much for the argument that minority stories “don’t sell.”