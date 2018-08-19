'Crazy Rich Asians' Shatters Box Office Predictions In Opening Days

Another minority-lead blockbuster has defied industry expectations by posting a massive opening ticket sales at the box office.
“Crazy Rich Asians” surpassed predictions but experts with a $34 million 5-day opening. Industry expectations had the all-Asian cast on track to make $25 million through its first weekend in theaters, but audiences seemed to fall in love with the first Hollywood blockbuster to feature an all-Asian cast since “The Joy Luck Club” 25 years ago.
Those starring in the film adaption of Kevin Kwan’s novel include well-established actors such as Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong and Constance Wu. The movie also features breakout Asian stars such as Henry Golding and Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum.
“Crazy Rich Asians” revolves around the love story of Rachel and Nick (Wu and Golding) as they travel to Singapore together for a wedding and Rachel discovers her boyfriend’s unbelievable wealth. The film features the best in Asian culture with food, fashion and language as Rachel desperately fights for the approval of Nick’s mother (Yeoh).
Golding, of British and Malaysian descent, told HuffPost earlier this month why the representation in “Crazy Rich Asians” is so crucial.
“The film is so important for people out there to open their eyes a little bit more. Golding said. “People look to cinema to spread the word and to tell these wonderful, outrageous stories or true-to-life documentaries. It’s such an important format for us to put our faces on and normalize. It’s so influential in terms of society.”
“Crazy Rich Asians” has helped defy the idea that Asian movies are risky undertakings, much as “Black Panther” did for black actors and filmmakers earlier this year. “Black Panther” shattered box office records and quickly earned the honor of being the highest-grossing superhero movie in the United States.
So much for the argument that minority stories “don’t sell.”