'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding Finds Adjusting To Fame Can Be Tough

He’s met many adoring fans who have revealed to him that the film had opened their eyes up and "really affected" how they think of Asians in cinema. But he added, “Then you just get the weird ones, who wanna run up to you when you’re having a conversation and eating your lunch.”

The 31-year-old Golding’s had quite the journey to the big screen. Born in Malaysia but raised during much of his childhood in England, he started out as a hairstylist. Returning to Malaysia, for years he made a living as a presenter and travel host around Asia. But all that changed shortly before director Jon M. Chu had to make his final casting recommendations to Warner Bros. for "Crazy Rich Asians."

Golding previously told HuffPost that “just before that closing time period, one of the accounting ladies in the company" who was from Malaysia "was like, ‘I met this guy four or five years ago, he was presenting this event. He was the Nick Young to me. I don’t know what he’s doing at the moment, but he is Nick.’”

The actor underwent a series of auditions and tests for the role and nabbed it. And based on the throngs of social media posts praising the GQ cover, Asian America clearly is thrilled he did.