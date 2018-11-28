'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Michelle Yeoh And Henry Golding To Reunite In 'Last Christmas'

Call it a crazy, rich coincidence.

Michelle Yeoh is joining Paul Feig’s upcoming holiday comedy “Last Christmas” alongside her “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Henry Golding.

The two starred opposite each other as mother and son in the Jon Chu-directed film, which went on to become the highest grossing romantic comedy in a decade.

While Yeoh’s role has yet to be revealed, we do know that “Last Christmas,” which is set to hit theaters Nov. 15, 2019, will feature Golding opposite Emilia Clarke.

The “Games of Thrones” actress reportedly plays an elf named Kate who works in a year-round Christmas shop. Enter Tom (Golding), a “guy who seems too good to be true” when he walks into her life and sees through many of Kate’s barriers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Last Christmas” takes its title from the Christmas song of the same name written by George Michael, whose hits and unreleased material will be used throughout the film for a touch of holiday magic.

(The Grammy-winning British pop icon died in December 2016 due to natural causes.)

Emma Thompson penned the script with Bryony Kimmings.