'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Drag People Magazine For Mixing Up Asian Celeb Names

Many lazily confuse Asians ... Way. Too. Often.

And this time around, the stars of “Crazy Rich Asians” are not going to let it slide.

People Magazine royally screwed up the names of the cast members of the movie during their coverage of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. And Ronny Chieng, who played ultra-douchebag Eddie Cheng in the movie, shared the receipts ― first on his Instagram story and later Twitter.

.@people Jae W Suh is not in this photo. I'm not Randall Park. And that's Tan Kheng Hua not Michelle Yeoh. pic.twitter.com/vwSBvdnhIl — Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) January 29, 2019

The magazine initially identified Chieng and his wife, Hannah Pham, as Randall Park and Jae W. Suh, both of whom were not in “Crazy Rich Asians” at all. People also mistook Tan Kheng Hua as Michelle Yeoh, who was not in the picture.

While People seems to have since corrected the caption, Pham remains unidentified in the photo. People has not returned HuffPost’s request for comment.

Fellow “Crazy Rich Asians” cast member Remy Hii, who portrayed Alistair Cheng, tweeted a breakdown on why mixing up Asians isn’t quite an innocuous mistake. The actor noted that, though he doubts journalists frequently mix up white actors like Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill or even the Hemsworth brothers, the same can’t be said for Asian actors.

“It happens ALL the time with PoC - *particularly* Asian performers and it’s always just an ‘honest mistake’” he wrote.

The actor proceeded to call People out.

@people I’m singling you out because not only do Ronny Chieng and Randall Park, Jae W Suh and Kheng Hua look NOTHING alike, Michelle Yeoh ISNT EVEN IN THAT PHOTO. This wasn’t even a case of mistaken identity, you straight up threw a bunch of yellow names up and hoped they’d stick — Remy Hii (@RemyHii) January 28, 2019

Ultimately, Hii concluded, the mixup is dehumanizing.

When you fail to recognise our faces, when you consistently misattribute our names as though any asian performer is interchangeable, you erase our identities & you erase our humanity. You negate our achievements & talents with your ignorance. We’re not going to take it. Do better — Remy Hii (@RemyHii) January 28, 2019

