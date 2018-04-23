It’s here, people!
The trailer for the upcoming “Crazy Rich Asians” movie, based on Kevin Kwan’s novel of the same name, premiered Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The movie is slated to come out in August ― and after seeing this trailer, that seems like a long time from now.
The trailer, which comes on the heels of a teaser that was released on Thursday, basically oozes the glamour and luxury of Singapore’s high society. It’s also loaded with stars: Constance Wu plays main character Rachel Chu; Henry Golding portrays Rachel’s boyfriend, Nick Young; Michelle Yeoh was cast as Nick’s mother, Eleanor Young; and Awkwafina plays Rachel’s hilarious BFF, Peik Lin.
The film focuses on Rachel, a Chinese-American economics professor who ventures to Nick’s hometown of Singapore to meet his family. But the trip takes a major turn after she finds out that Nick, a fellow professor, is actually, well, crazy rich.
All the single women of Singapore’s upper class are after Nick, so Rachel attempts to navigate around the drama while others try to bring her down.
As Ellen DeGeneres pointed out on her show, the movie is the first big-screen release in more than two decades that features an Asian-majority cast and isn’t a period piece.
The movie was also one of the few times most of its cast members weren’t portraying what they considered to be “token Asians.”
“We all went out for dinner one time, I think it was for Jing Lusi’s birthday, and I was looking around at Sonoya, Gemma, and realized we, at one point in our lives, were the one Asian in the movie. And that was profound,” Awkwafina previously told HuffPost. “We’re not all ‘Asia Asians.’ So there was something beautiful about all these actors being in Singapore, doing a movie that is going to be so big for our people.”