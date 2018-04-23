The movie was also one of the few times most of its cast members weren’t portraying what they considered to be “token Asians.”

“We all went out for dinner one time, I think it was for Jing Lusi’s birthday, and I was looking around at Sonoya, Gemma, and realized we, at one point in our lives, were the one Asian in the movie. And that was profound,” Awkwafina previously told HuffPost. “We’re not all ‘Asia Asians.’ So there was something beautiful about all these actors being in Singapore, doing a movie that is going to be so big for our people.”