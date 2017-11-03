Create Your Own Coloring Book With Canva

If you don’t want to spend money on expensive coloring books and you want to create your own book for relaxation, you can use Canva as a free graphic design tool and make your own coloring book for children or adults in just minutes.

I have prepared some easy steps for you to take when you create your first coloring book or pages:

1. Plan your coloring book. Decide upon a theme, an approximative number of pages, your target audience (children, adults, or both), price, distribution channels, etc.

2. Set the correct size for your template. The usual size of an e-book is 1,200 x 2,500 pixels, but it can vary according to your needs:

Also, you can choose from a series of pre-defined formats:

Pick a given template or start your own coloring book from scratch. Look for inspiration with Canva’s Design Templates.

3. Create your own drawings like I did for the cover of the e-book, choose from the given illustrations, or upload other images.

4. Starting designing by adding content and more pages. Be mindful of how you position and divide your drawings.

You can always adjust the size, orientation, or color of your illustrations.

5. Save it as a PDF file, use it by yourself, or share it with your friends.

The final product:

View an example of a coloring book on SlideShare or download it using the following link: Coloring Book

You can always take a look at my Canva tutorial on YouTube to learn the secrets of this design tool.