With only a few hours left in what has been one of the most challenging years of my life, I was not at all surprised to learn of my new “SmartPick.”

Even this dating app is mocking my attempt at dating after a 13 year hiatus.

Like a person who awakens from a decade long coma, I found myself reentering the dating market to find technology, my age, having three young children and my love for yoga pants have all put me at a serious disadvantage. If I’m not accidentally swiping left instead of right, sending what could have been the love of my life into my large heap of “ummmm....no!” suggested matches, I’m receiving notifications like this.

When I began dating women in my early 20’s, I was cool, hot and extremely confident. With my life in front of me and a desire to casually date other hot, confident women, I spent many hours in the popular, local gay bar.

It was a college town and coming out as gay was seen as bold, hip and admirable. The sorority girls were curious, the hipsters were adventurous and the gay girls were beginning to figure it out. The pond was large and happening. I explored the waters with my tanned, muscular legs, piercing blue eyes, edgy short haircut and a zest for life. I exuded sexual energy and hope.

Back then there were no dating apps or online dating sites (not that I needed them), but if I had been asked to write a short biography it would have read something like this:

Hip 23 Year Old Feminine Athletic Lesbian Looking for Fun

I’m a 23 year old athletic lesbian with piercing blue eyes, sun kissed wrinkle-free skin and no stretch marks. I have never had a hemorrhoid or even know what one is.

I am majoring in Psychology and am oblivious to the fact that this will make it hard to find a well paying job, but that’s okay because I live in the moment and know that my life has only just begun.

I drive a candy apple red mustang (thanks, Dad) and love to drive around aimlessly with the windows down listening to cool indie bands you’ve never heard of.

I have no debt and no bills. Dad takes care of those too.

I rent an adorable, eccentric house in the student ghetto with my hip friends and we spend our days hanging out and our evenings eating pizza and drinking cheap, canned beer.

An ideal date would include driving over to the beach with the windows down and my latest obscure band discovery blasting. We’d share our hopes and dreams over our huge desserts while looking longingly into each others eyes as we fought over which of our fathers would end up footing the bill.

So, if you are looking for a hot, debt-free, naive woman, just reach out!

Signed,

Sexy in the South

Recently, this hypothetical, fun exercise became my dating reality. At 38, I created my first online dating profile. It looked nothing like it would have at 23. Here is pretty much what it says:

Mom - Jean - Wearing 38 Year Old Feminine Atheletic - ish Lesbian with 3 Young Boys Looking for Companionship

Hiya! I’m a 38 year old mom with laugh lines that accentuate my tired blue eyes and stretch marks that tell the story of my three pregnancies.

I taught school for 7.5 years before realizing I needed money to survive. I now own an online business that sells stuff to other moms who are looking for happiness and fulfillment by purchasing clothing they have no business wearing. I profit off of their longing for their youth and inability to see how they actually look in jeggings.

I drive a dented up white minivan with automatic doors that work most of the time. It comfortably seats 7, but ever since my son vomited candy corn in the back left seat, we say 6. We love driving around with the windows down blasting Moana and Jack Johnson’s latest kids’ album.

In my spare time, you can find me working out at the YMCA (free two hour childcare. Holla!) or walking aimlessly around Target before leaving hours later with $200 worth of stuff I forgot I needed.

An average day is better understood as a Groundhog’s Day of sorts during which I remind myself of the brevity of childhood, the limitations of my children’s brains and the fact that bedtime is only a few hours away.

An ideal date would involve slowly climbing into my minivan so as not to reaggravate my back, rolling the windows down and jamming to John Melloncamp on our way to Target. We’d run in to pick up a present for some 8-year-old classmate my son has never even mentioned and then swing by the pharmacy to pick up my antidepressant. Over a quiet dinner, we’d share our major past experiences that landed us in therapy and split the low-cal dessert option. I’d pull out my chewable antacid tablets and present them to you like delicious after dinner mints. We’d then half-heartedly argue over who wants to pay before agreeing to split the check.

So, if you are looking for an experienced life partner with an awesome minivan and an obsession with Target, text me because I refuse to pay for an app I don’t know how to use.

Signed,